Tortuga Music Festival Aims to Save the Sharks and Clean the Ocean

I first spoke to Chris Stacey just over five years ago at a hotel on Fort Lauderdale Beach. The longtime country music man was charming and friendly as he engaged reporters under the warmth of a sunny South Florida day.

A couple months later, his fledgling Tortuga Music Festival began its inaugural year under much different circumstances as clouds and rain bogged down day one. Since then, however, it has been nothing but sunshine for Stacey, Tortuga, and the work his Rock the Ocean foundation have put into saving the world’s oceans.

“We’ve come a long way,” Chris Stacey chuckles over the phone.

This weekend, the sixth annual Tortuga Fest will take over the Ft. Lauderdale Beach sands. The event has grown exponentially every year; now, it is one of the largest country music festivals in all of America. Perhaps more importantly, from the outset, Stacey had some very specific goals concerning ocean conservation.

“The big goals were to create awareness for ocean conservation, put on a world class music festival for the people of South Florida and create an event that the community can be proud of, and raise some money for the cause. All three of these things have happened and I feel good about that.”

Even better, Stacey says, putting on such a massive festival on a beach hasn’t been as tough as one might think.

“Honestly, I don’t think we’ve had gigantic challenges in that area. We work diligently every year with the Florida Department of Environmental protection, the Broward County Sea Turtle Conservation Program, U.S. Fish and Wildlife. We work hand in hand with them each year to make sure that we’re in compliance with permitting.”

As if on cue, our conversation is put on pause as Stacey has to switch to the other line and take a phone call from a parks and recreation official.

“Hey, I’m sorry,” he says returning to the line. “We’ve got a little bit going on this week.”

“On the ocean conservation front, in five years,” he continues, “we’ve raised a million dollars for foundation [Rock the Ocean] and given tons of money back to our conservation village partners. It’s the little things that make me super proud. One of our organizations that we do a lot of work with is the Bimini Biological Field Station. I remember we went over there one day and gave them a check and the guy that ran it goes, ‘you know what? This is enough money for us to buy all of our fuel, for all of our boats, to do all of our research all year. Thank you.’

“Another one, and maybe this is ego-driven, but I’m really proud the event won the Academy of Country Music’s Music Festival of the Year award last year. Those two things are really nice benchmarks.”

Looking to the future, Stacey and Tortuga have partnered up with music entertainment behemoth Live Nation for this year’s incarnation and beyond.

“Those guys have more talent buying power than anyone in the world and I think it will help from both a production and talent standpoint. We’re about six months into the partnership and I can tell you it’s such a fresh breath of air. These guys are so professional. Contrary to what you might think, the conservation and sustainability part of it is a big business goal for those guys and they take it very seriously.”

Last year’s edition of Tortuga drew roughly 30,000 people per day to the sands of Fort Lauderdale Beach. For all of the fest’s success, there’s an argument to be made that it could be getting too big. It was a sweaty, crowded, elbow-to-elbow affair that Stacey promises the organizers have improved upon.

“I constantly think about the customer experience. We don’t want anyone standing in line too long for beer or the bathrooms. What you’ll see going into 2018 is that we’ve made significant improvements to try and address all of those issues. I think it’ll feel a little more intimate this year and not quite as sandwiched in."

Tortuga's conservation village attempts to address and inform visitors of five conservation issues, but one in particular is very dear to Stacey.

“Shark conservation. I don’t think people know how important a role sharks play in the food chain in the ecosystem of the oceans. And most people have no idea that 100 million sharks are killed every year by humans for stupid things like makeup and soup. People don’t understand that if you take out the apex predator of the food chain, it throws the food chain out of balance.”

A record business veteran of 25 years, Stacey admits that he’s “no scientist.” He has made it his mission to recruit experts for Tortuga’s Conservation Village and to educate himself and others on the various crisis’ plaguing the planet. Every so often, he converts some of country music’s biggest stars into believers.

“Zac Brown and I were talking about it a couple of years ago when he played Tortuga. Fast forward six months, and Zac and I are on a boat in the Bahamas doing a shark dive together. A lot of these guys get really passionate about it.

“We took Brett Eldredge out and did and shark dive. We really blew his mind with all of it,” Stacey says laughing. “Chase Rice, Maddie and Tae, Drake White – I can just go down the list of artists of who have come to play the show, checked out conservation village, and now every time I see them in Nashville or at an award show they go, ‘Are you still saving the ocean? When are we going diving?’

“The idea was, that these artists have such a big platform, that if we could leverage the power that these artists have to spread the message, across their channels, that’s really the biggest win we could ever hope for at Rock the Ocean or Tortuga.”

Tortuga Music Festival. Friday, April 6, through Sunday, April 8, at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-828-7275. Tickets cost $125 to $1,150 via tortugamusicfestival.com.

