Tortuga Music Festival 2018 Lineup: Keith Urban, Florida Georgia Line, and Snoop Dogg

Tortuga Music Festival announced the lineup for its three-day music fest and benefit taking place in April 2018, and it's loaded with country stars and classic rock.
The event, which benefits marine environmental-related causes, will feature headliners Keith Urban, Florida Georgia Line, and Eric Church, along with Snoop Dogg, Shaggy, Cheap Trick, and Dwight Yoakam.
This is the sixth iteration of Tortuga, which will be held in Fort Lauderdale Beach Park (1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale) April 6 through 8. Three-day passes will go on sale December 1. Prices were not announced. An "alumni sale" will offer presale tickets November 27.
Last year, more than 100,000 attendees saw headliners Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Nelly, and Kenny Chesney.
There will also be the Conservation Village, with exhibits, games, interactive touch tanks, cooking exhibitions, and ocean technology. The fest is organized by Rock the Ocean, a foundation that aims to increase awareness of ocean-related issues. The full lineup, minus names still to be announced, is as follows:
- Eric Church
- Florida Georgia Line
- Keith Urban
- Snoop Dogg
- Brothers Osborne
- Lee Brice
- Dan + Shay
- Russell Dickerson
- Kip Moore
- Chase Rice
- Lucie Silvas
- Sister Hazel
- The Cadillac Three
- Tyminski
- Cheap Trick
- Michael Franti & Spearhead
- William Michael Morgan
- Muscadine Bloodline
- Dylan Scott
- Shaggy
- Dwight Yoakam
Tortuga Music Festival. April 6 through 8, 2018, at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-828-7275; fortlauderdale.gov. Tickets go on sale December 1 via tortugamusicfestival.com.
