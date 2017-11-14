Tortuga Music Festival 2018 Lineup: Keith Urban, Florida Georgia Line, and Snoop Dogg

Tortuga Music Festival announced the lineup for its three-day music fest and benefit taking place in April 2018, and it's loaded with country stars and classic rock.

The event, which benefits marine environmental-related causes, will feature headliners Keith Urban, Florida Georgia Line, and Eric Church, along with Snoop Dogg, Shaggy, Cheap Trick, and Dwight Yoakam.

This is the sixth iteration of Tortuga, which will be held in Fort Lauderdale Beach Park (1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale) April 6 through 8. Three-day passes will go on sale December 1. Prices were not announced. An "alumni sale" will offer presale tickets November 27.