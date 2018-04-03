Here Are the Tortuga Music Festival 2018 Set Times

Calling all Miami country music fans: It's time for your annual pilgrimage to Broward. Tortuga Music Festival will return to the sands of Fort Lauderdale Beach this weekend, bringing a diverse lineup of bona fide Nashville stars, twangy up-and-comers, and a few out-of-left-field artists who'll keep things interesting.

Unlike many other multistage festivals, which sometimes force fans to choose between simultaneous sets by their favorite artists, Tortuga has planned a schedule that's as laid-back as its vibe. A few performances might overlap, but attendees should have plenty of time to catch big names, including Keith Urban and Snoop Dogg.