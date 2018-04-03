Here Are the Tortuga Music Festival 2018 Set Times

Calling all Miami country music fans: It's time for your annual pilgrimage to Broward. Tortuga Music Festival will return to the sands of Fort Lauderdale Beach this weekend, bringing a diverse lineup of bona fide Nashville stars, twangy up-and-comers, and a few out-of-left-field artists who'll keep things interesting.
Unlike many other multistage festivals, which sometimes force fans to choose between simultaneous sets by their favorite artists, Tortuga has planned a schedule that's as laid-back as its vibe. A few performances might overlap, but attendees should have plenty of time to catch big names, including Keith Urban and Snoop Dogg.
Before you drop your cutoffs-clad ass in the sand, check out the set times to maximize your Tortuga experience.
Friday, April 6
Main Stage
1:35 p.m. Jon Langston
2:50 p.m. Russell Dickerson
4:20 p.m. Chase Rice
6:00 p.m. Lee Brice
8:25 p.m. Florida Georgia Line
Sunset Stage
3:00 p.m. DJ Rock
3:35 p.m. Michael Franti & Spearhead
5:10 p.m. Lanco
7:10 p.m. Snoop Dogg
Saturday, April 7
Main Stage
1:30 p.m. Adam Craig
2:50 p.m. Sister Hazel
4:20 p.m. Dan + Shay
6:00 p.m. Kip Moore
8:25 p.m. Keith Urban
Sunset Stage
2:20 p.m. Seth Ennis
3:35 p.m. William Michael Morgan
5:10 p.m. Shaggy
7:10 p.m. Dwight Yoakam
Sunday, April 8
Main Stage
1:35 p.m. Lucie Silvas
2:50 p.m. Tyminski
4:20 p.m. The Cadillac Three
6:00 p.m. Brothers Osborne
8:25 p.m. Eric Church
Sunset Stage
2:20 p.m. Muscadine Bloodline
3:35 p.m. Jordan Davis
5:10 p.m. Dylan Scott
7:10 p.m. Cheap Trick
Tortuga Music Festival. Friday, April 6, through Sunday, April 8, at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-828-7275. Tickets cost $125 to $1,150 via tortugamusicfestival.com.
