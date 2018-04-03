 


Here Are the Tortuga Music Festival 2018 Set Times
James Argyropoulos

Ciara LaVelle | April 3, 2018 | 8:42am
Calling all Miami country music fans: It's time for your annual pilgrimage to Broward. Tortuga Music Festival will return to the sands of Fort Lauderdale Beach this weekend, bringing a diverse lineup of bona fide Nashville stars, twangy up-and-comers, and a few out-of-left-field artists who'll keep things interesting.

Unlike many other multistage festivals, which sometimes force fans to choose between simultaneous sets by their favorite artists, Tortuga has planned a schedule that's as laid-back as its vibe. A few performances might overlap, but attendees should have plenty of time to catch big names, including Keith Urban and Snoop Dogg.

Before you drop your cutoffs-clad ass in the sand, check out the set times to maximize your Tortuga experience.

Friday, April 6

Main Stage
1:35 p.m. Jon Langston
2:50 p.m. Russell Dickerson
4:20 p.m. Chase Rice
6:00 p.m. Lee Brice
8:25 p.m. Florida Georgia Line

Sunset Stage
3:00 p.m. DJ Rock
3:35 p.m. Michael Franti & Spearhead
5:10 p.m. Lanco
7:10 p.m. Snoop Dogg

Saturday, April 7

Main Stage
1:30 p.m. Adam Craig
2:50 p.m. Sister Hazel
4:20 p.m. Dan + Shay
6:00 p.m. Kip Moore
8:25 p.m. Keith Urban

Sunset Stage
2:20 p.m. Seth Ennis
3:35 p.m. William Michael Morgan
5:10 p.m. Shaggy
7:10 p.m. Dwight Yoakam

Sunday, April 8

Main Stage
1:35 p.m. Lucie Silvas
2:50 p.m. Tyminski
4:20 p.m. The Cadillac Three
6:00 p.m. Brothers Osborne
8:25 p.m. Eric Church

Sunset Stage
2:20 p.m. Muscadine Bloodline
3:35 p.m. Jordan Davis
5:10 p.m. Dylan Scott
7:10 p.m. Cheap Trick

Tortuga Music Festival. Friday, April 6, through Sunday, April 8, at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-828-7275. Tickets cost $125 to $1,150 via tortugamusicfestival.com.

 
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University and moved to Florida in 2004. She joined New Times' staff in 2011 and left the paper in 2014, but two years and two babies later, returned.

