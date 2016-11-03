T.I., Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, Pusha T, and More to Hold Pre-Election Day Rally in Miami

If this lineup doesn't get millennial motivated, nothing will. Photo Courtesy of Sunshine Sachs

Lord knows we've had our share of political events in Miami as the final week of the election nears, and Florida's vote becomes all the more critical.

But this, by far, will be the most lit of them all.

The day before the election, on November 7, rappers T.I. , Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, Pusha T, and Jay Electronica will perform a concert at Miami's Florida Memorial University in an effort to mobilize African-American, Latino, and Haitian/Caribbean voters between the ages of 18 and 34. The concert, hosted by radio icon Angie Martinez, will be presented in partnership with the NAACP Youth and College Division and healthcare union 1199SEIU.

Other performers in attendance include Rotimi, Bre-Z, 070 Shake, DJ Stevie J, and Marcos “Kosine,” and Miami's own YesJulz.

The mother and brother of Trayvon Martin, Sybrina and Jahvaris Fulton, will also be in attendance alongside NAACP Youth and College Division National Director, Stephen Green, and local Dream Defenders and proprietors of Little Haiti's Smoke Signals Studios, Umi Selah and Aja Monet.

The concert will be free with an RSVP via eventbrite.com.

The rally is set to begin at 6 p.m. at Florida Memorial University, South Florida's only historically black university. No specific candidate is being endorsed officially by the event — though Pusha T has spent the last month campaigning for Clinton and Rick Ross did once rap "assassinate Trump like I'm Zimmerman" on the song "Free Enterprise." But, for now, the rally's only goal is to get young minorities out to vote and, according to the press release, combat "the misconception that millennials are increasingly out of touch with modern politics."

Young Gets it Done Pre-Election Rally. 6 p.m. Monday, November 7, at Florida Memorial University, 15800 NW 42nd Ave., Miami Gardens. Admission is free with an RSVP via eventbrite.com.

