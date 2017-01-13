This Week in Miami Hip-Hop: Zoey Dollaz, Trina, Yung Simmie, and Others

Trina got us looking like "Damn." Robin V Photography

All rappers try to do is win, win, win no matter what. And that’s exactly what MCs in South Florida plan to do in 2017.

Carol City rappers such as Nell are fixing to make a mean comeback in the new year. Freebandz star Zoey Dollaz is already counting the blessings from his music. And we’re only 13 days in. Although today, Friday the 13th, is supposed to bring an unlucky string of unfortunate events, it isn’t fazing these rhymers.

Check out these latest releases from Yung Simmie, YP Taylor, Trina, and others:

5. YP Taylor, King Rebel’s EP

Florida rapper YP Taylor drops off his new batch, EP King Rebel's. The North Miami native who now calls St. Petersburg home spent several years cooking up these four singles, which have their own identities. All four tracks from Taylor, AKA King Rebel, stand out in their own right, especially "No Chill" and "4 the Birds," which features production from Wise Guy.

4. Zoey Dollaz, feat. DB Bantino, “Bad Tings”

Before the holiday season, North Miami resident Zoey Dollaz followed up the release of his October mixtape with a new single, "Bad Tings." While rising artist DB Bantino holds down the hook, the Haitian MC entices all the ladies to do some "bad tings" on the dance floor. The Track Burnaz were behind the boards to craft Zoey and DB's club banger, which has been dominating social media. After spending a month in rotation, "Bad Tings" hit the seven-digit mark after gaining more than a million streams on Spotify. "Bad Tings" is the Freebandz rapper's first single to reach 1 million hits in such a short amount of time.

3. Yung Simmie, “Don’t Doubt Me,” freestyle prod by Louie Haze

Miami’s Yung Simmie makes sure no one doubts him in any way with his latest freestyle. Simmie teamed up with producer Louie Haze for his first release of 2017. The freestyle comes just two weeks after dropping the year-end banger “Smoking Out da Pound.” Look out for more to come from the young Dade County rapper.

2. Nell, “I Don't See You” (Video)

Rapper Nell hits the ground running in 2017 with the release of his first video of the year. The Carol City rhymer brings his HIGHAF-produced single “I Don’t See You.” In the clip, Nell, blind to all the haters, takes a stroll through a scenic park. Judging by the hype surrounding his latest visual, we expect a big comeback from the former Raider Klan MC.

1. Trina, feat. Tory Lanez, "Damn"

To kick off the first weekend of 2017, Trina stopped by 99 JAMZ to drop her new single with Felisha Monet. After she reflected on the tragic shooting at Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport, the Diamond Princess revealed the process behind creating her sixth studio album with superproducer Rico Love. Monet also spoke with Trina about her previous EP, Dynasty 6, which dropped last month in honor of her birthday. After her fans couldn’t get enough of all six tracks, Trina though it was time to reveal her latest creation with “Luv” rapper Tory Lanez. It's called “Damn” and will be featured on an album due out later this year.

