This Week in Miami Hip-Hop: SIN, Bizzy Crook, Zoey Dollaz, and More

Rapper SIN on the set of his video for "You Sleep" in Fort Lauderdale Beach. Komodo

South Florida's budding stars intend to wake you up and shake you senseless with their fresh music.

Bizzy Crook wants the world to snap out of its stupor and provide major assistance for victims of war in Aleppo, as he vented in the form of a letter. SIN called out everyone who has been sleeping heavily on him over the years with his new video. In addition, just in case you didn't hear him back in October, Zoey Dollaz sent a bass-filled reminder of his roots in the mud with sonic booms that'll wake anyone up from a mind-numbing sleep.

Meanwhile, other MC's like Prez P and Big NICS, MeRCY, and Deeno continue to deliver songs that will keep their fans up for days with positive vibes. Check out fresh music from SoFlo's revered lyricists below.

SIN ft. Bostxn, “You Sleep” (Video)

SIN is out to shake up anyone who isn’t privy to his music and his hustle before the end of 2016. After making himself a household name in South Florida, the Rhode Island-born MC continues bringing his art to life with his latest video for "You Sleep." In the video, director Komodo trails SIN and his partner-in-rhyme Bostxn as they take us to their go-to chill spots while their theme song produced by Far Lane plays in the background. They ride around in their festive pick-up truck then head over to the beach and post up by the basketball court. The video comes in support of his Victory Lap EP, which dropped via Valholla Entertainment over the summer. Wake up and watch the world premiere of SIN's "You Sleep" video below.

Bizzy Crook, “Letters To Syria”

With all the chaos happening in Aleppo, Syria, there are MC’s slowly but surely stepping up to the plate to speak out about the lives being plagued by war. Broward lyricist BZZY aka Bizzy Crook pleads for peace in the Middle East in his latest single, “Letters From Syria.” The TIDAL exclusive starts with the sounds of a little girl singing in Arabic before an explosion rocks the intro. With DJ Quest on the beat, BZZY voices his thoughts about the atrocious violence and demands more assistance to the innocent lives being ruined everyday in Syria. The song comes as the follow-up to his last project A Part Of Everything, which dropped earlier this year.

Prez P & Big NICS, “Set” (Video)

Miami duo Prez P and Jay “Big” NICS hit the golf course to improve their swing in their latest visual for “Set.” The single fresh of their TooPlayerMode mixtape inspired them to hop in a golf cart, travel every inch of the green, and work to land a “hole in one.” Prez and Jay bring their artistic visual director Unkle Luc along for the the ride to film the experience and add illuminating colors that makes it the most trippy golf game you’ve ever seen.

Zoey Dollaz ft. Blac Youngsta, “From The Mud”

If there’s anyone who knows about growth and prosperity high into the sky from the piles of dirt on the ground, it’s Zoey Dollaz. The Haitian MC talks about several of his struggles coming up in life and the game in his single “From The Mud” featuring Blac Youngsta. In the clip, the Freebandz rapper hit the farmlands of Hialeah to ride ATV’s in the mud before linking up with the CMG signee in Wynwood. “From The Mud” comes fresh off his October mixtape, which also features Fat Trel, Dave East, Kur, Ink, Blac Youngsta, Quicktrip, DB Bantino, Red Cafe, and more.

MeRCY, “The Basement”

Up-and-coming lyricist MeRCY keeps rocking with his “Tony Montana” steez in his latest offering “The Basement.” The Miami resident reunites with his go-to producer Solidified to ignite the fire under his brag raps and remind the competition to step up to the mic or stay out of the basement. The single is the first piece of his forthcoming project Montana Live Forever: The Lost Keys, coming early 2017.

Deeno, “Outta Control”

Miami resident Deeno returns with a wild tale in his new video for “Outta Control.” The title of the track seems self-explanatory, but there’s a deeper story that lies within his lyrics. The Bronx-born spitter centers on the rebirth of his inner self as he kills off his devious impulses throughout the video. In the visual directed by Altrac Productions, we see Deeno posted by the pool as he sheds his wild urges by reveling on his saner goals and positive changes in his life. Watch Deeno’s emotionally charged, chilling story go down in “Outta Control.”

