This Week in Miami Hip-Hop: Ron Slyda, Zoey Dollaz, Teenear, and Others

Ron Slyda returns from his brief hiatus with his new video for "Water." Bleu Odin/Valholla Entertainment

We're barely a month into 2017, and we've already witnessed hometown artists make some serious moves.

Zoey Dollaz is on the cusp of impacting the world with not one but two upcoming projects. And up I-95 in Palm Beach County, fans are rooting for Wifisfuneral, who will drop his new album, When Hell Falls, a week from today. Meanwhile, rapper Ron Slyda ended his hiatus and returned with a new video this week.

Check out fresh releases from Teenear, Deeno & John Fifth, Eric Biddines, and others.

6. Deeno & John Fifth, "Loot" (Video)

Rapper Deeno and his boy John Fifth post up their block as they plot their search of some serious “Loot.” In their first music video of 2017, the two do what they got to do to chase the money in West Kendall while music produced by 1LowKey plays in the background. “Loot” is the followup to Deeno’s most recent visual release, “Outta Control,” which dropped last month.

5. Eric Biddines, The Local Café (Album)

Delray Beach rapper Eric Biddines releases his highly anticipated album, The Local Café. Born in the 'burbs of Ocala, Biddines moved to South Florida as a child and grew up in Delray. The fast-paced life of SoFlo sharpened his street smarts, but it has yet to corrupt his Southern soul. Biddines has come through with 16 tracks that include a mixture of hood anthems and soulful tunes. Popular songs off the album — “Peuurrnn” and “Rushing Forever” — have made noise all around the internet, and now you can rock out to The Local Café in its entirety. Grab your cafecito; jam to Biddines’ latest single, “Rushing Forever” (above); and download the album now.

4. Teenear, “Last Night” (Video)

Miami singer Teenear screams “New year, new me” with her empowering club anthem, "Last Night.” In the video for the single, produced by emerging Miami producer Sipping Sake, Teenear sets the scene as a girl fed up with the short end of a dying relationship. Building on the success of singles "Streetlights" and "Friday Night," which feature Sage the Gemini, Teenear plans to take over 2017 with a slew of new releases, including “Last Night.” Teenear's forthcoming EP will feature Fetty Wap.

3. Zoey Dollaz, “No Heart (Freestyle)”

Zoey Dollaz has been cooking up some new, dope records for us to jam out to. The Freebandz rapper is working on his upcoming mix, Free Smoke, which should drop soon. In the meantime, Zoey decided to let go of his new freestyle produced by Southside and Metro Boomin to keep his fans at bay. Zoey puts his thoughts on wax about Soulja Boy as he name-drops throughout his final bars. The mixtape is on the way, but it's just the warmup for his forthcoming EP, Black Elvis, coming next month.

2. Wifisfuneral feat. Kembe X, “Lost My Mind”

Wifisfuneral is back at it with a banger off his forthcoming project, When Hell Falls. Wifi links up with rising rapper Kembe X to describe the ways their minds exit their bodies and get lost in the sauce in a new song produced by HarryDaher. “Lost My Mind” is the followup to “Antisocial Club” and “Luv Me Never,” which appear on Wifi’s album out now.

1. Premiere: Ron Slyda, “Water” (Video)

After a short hiatus, Miami rapper Ron Slyda returns to the Miami music scene this week with his new music video for "Water." In the brief clip, Slyda discusses a slew of life issues, such as his recent court battles, numerous run-ins with the law, unforgettable heartbreak, and phony friends. This all plays over Logic’s Key Wane-produced joint, “Life Is Good.” Director Young Wild Panda worked well around the inconvenience of shooting "Water" while Ron is on house arrest. He took advantage of the tight surroundings to tell an authentic visual story. Panda wanted to capture how life has been for Ron as he reflects on a rough year. Slyda is expected to release his next project, MusikFaLaidBackRealNi**as, later this year.

