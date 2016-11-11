This Week In Miami Hip-Hop: Rick Ross, Eskeerdo, and More

EXPAND Ross dropped two new projects this week. Photo by Alex Markow

This week, fresh off flexing his right to vote, Rick Rozay dropped his remix to one of Solange’s stand out tracks on A Seat At The Table before blessing us with a touching visual for his Black Market single “Free Enterprise” with John Legend.

Ace Hood also dropped off the long-awaited fourth installment of his Body Bag mixtape series. Meanwhile, Fat Joe and Remy Ma released their next single before their official joint album, Plata o Plomo, drops. Check out these tracks and more below.

1. Rick Ross, “Cranes In The Sky (remix)," and “Free Enterprise,” ft. John Legend (Video).

After starting out the week performing at the Young Gets It Done rally, Rick Ross released his remix to Solange’s “Cranes In The Sky,” a cut off of her critically acclaimed album, A Seat At The Table. Just a few days after the election results stunned the world, Rozay followed up by dropping a touching visual for his beautifully constructed record with John Legend. As he sips on his Belaire Luxe, the MMG boss raps in front of the American flag and paints a detailed picture of the mass incarceration statistics that plague this country.

2. GoodLuck Bonez, “Ask Me.”

Miramar spitter GoodLuck Bonez has been pushing his new single, “Ask Me,” for the last week or so. The affiliate to Bizzy Crook’s GoodLuck crew flexes a unique wordplay that’s growing more rare in Miami each year. While it sounds smooth enough to the eardrum, the record also doubles as a soundtrack for a wild night out with the homies.

3. Eskeerdo, “Loco Loco Loco.”

We all have that one crazy friend in our circle. And if there’s anyone in our city that's guaranteed to go insane every time he steps up to the mic, it’s Eskeerdo. The Cuban-American lyricist got with esteemed producer Boi-1da to create a hardcore rap beat with a soothing guitar loop for his first single since the Cuban Jesus EP.

4. Ace Hood Body Bag 4 (Mixtape).

Not long after dropping off Starvation V, Ace Hood returns with his latest body of work, Body Bag 4. Ace vents about everything that has been plaguing his mind lately and lays down intense rhymes in brand new songs like “Sensei" and Beast Of The South.” He also freestyles over well-known instrumentals like “Ooouuu” and YFN Lucci’s “Key to the Streets.” The Hood Nation wordsmith didn’t feel the need to bring anyone else on for guest spots for the project.

5. Fat Joe + Remy Ma ft. Ty Dolla $ign “Money Showers”

Fat Joe and Remy Ma have been bathing in currency since they unleashed their smash single, “All The Way Up.” Although the follow-up single, “Cookin,’” didn’t live up to their lead single’s success, Joey Crack and the Love & Hip-Hop star made up for it with their next banger. Joe and Remy enlist the California native Ty Dolla $ign to make it rain, lyrically speaking, over Cool & Dre's instrumental in the new track appropriately titled “Money Showers.” Look out for Joe and Remy’s joint album Plata O Plomo coming soon.

6. Jor-G, "Make A Move" (Video).

Hialeah rapper Jor-G links with producer L BOY on the follow-up single to his previous release, “Score.” With the help of UID Films, Jor-G went out the box to direct his own video for the first time. The record is set to appear on his new EP, coming at the top of 2017. No official title has been announced yet.

