This Week in Miami Hip-Hop: Rick Ross, A Fly Guy, Cyko, and Others

Rick Ross drops his new video for "I Think She Like Me" with Ty Dolla $ign. Photo by Sylvinsky Laplante / Cinestream Pictures

Miami rappers have always done a solid job of representing the entire spectrum of hip-hop, from the deep and poetic words of conscious MCs to the mansion parties that nearly all rappers and their crews wish they could attend. South Florida's established and rising rappers were able to show us these perspectives and everything in between this past week.

Rick Ross recently dropped the official video for his new single, "I Think She Likes Me," which goes down at a tropical getaway in a private mansion. Meanwhile, Cyko threw a party in a place up in the hills with his crew and models galore. Rapper Ghost La Familia proved that "Nina's son" will survive in this cruel, misguided world, while Gill Graff and Bernz provided all the "clarity" they could.

Check out what went down in Miami hip-hop this week below.

6. DJ E Feezy feat. K. Michelle, Rick Ross “Got Me Crazy (No Better Love)”

DJ E Feezy is set to have a big year. He kicked his hustle into high gear with the official release of the single “Got Me Crazy (No Better Love).” The Wolf of South Beach brings singer K. Michelle, MMG bawse Rick Ross, and Fabolous together for a new love song just a week before Valentine's Day. “Got Me Crazy (No Better Love)” is available on iTunes.

5. Gill Graff feat. Bernz, "Clarity" (Video)

Related Stories Ten Miami Hip-Hop DJs You Should Know in 2017

Gill Graff is out here doing community service by offering peace of mind and true “Clarity.” The Homestead resident recruits ¡Mayday! rapper Bernz to roam around Miami, dropping knowledge in the form of carefully crafted bars. The two Miami natives channel their lucid mindsets to a beat produced by CMPLX. Director JP Navas followed their every move, from under the highway to a rooftop.

4. Cyko, "Trap Stars” (Video)

After spending the latter half of 2016 performing alongside Rich Homie Quan, Cyko is back with a new single, “Trap Stars.” In the video, directed by Joan Pabon, the Palm Beach native lives like a movie star and parties in a classy compound with lavish bedrooms, a humongous chandelier, and, of course, model chicks everywhere. Catch the single on Cyko’s most recent mixtape, I’m Just Different, via Lost Key Records.

3. Ghost La Familia “Nina’s Son” (Video)

If you don’t know about Ghost La Familia, it’s time you got familiar. Motivated by Psalm 124, “Ghost” is an acronym for "God's Human Outlaws Striving Together.” In the Miami resident's new video, Ghost takes us to Miami Beach as he reflects on his emotional journey. The song comes fresh off his new EP, Nina’s Son, and serves as the warmup for his debut album, Kurrupt City, which is slated to drop in March.

2. A Fly Guy feat. Mike Beatz, “Slow Down” (Video)

A Fly Guy wants you to pump your brakes real quick and listen to what he’s got to say. The Miami DJ comes from behind the booth to perform his own song, “Slow Down,” alongside rising artist and producer Mike Beatz. After a quick stop in Wynwood, Fly Guy and Beatz head to a pool party to turn up for the rest of the night. Beatz's upbeat vibes and Fly Guy’s dope bars have been echoing in club parties across the nation since its release. Fly Guy also recently released a minidoc, showing fans a brief yet detailed glimpse into his life spinning at Miami Beach clubs. The show runs just under four minutes, and you can watch it here. Watch "Slow Down" above.

1. Rick Ross feat. Ty Dolla $ign, “I Think She Like Me” (Video)

In a sign that he might complete a new project very soon, Dade county lyricist Rick Ross dropped the official video for his new single this week. In the clip, Rozay and Taylor Gang’s go-to crooner, Ty Dolla $ign, bring a squad of beautiful women to get down while Ross' new song blares by the pool at a ginormous mansion in the hills. Later that night, Ross and Ty throw a masquerade party with even more girls. Catch the official video for “I Think She Like Me” above.

