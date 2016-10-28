This Week In Miami Hip-Hop: Prez P, ER305, Hi-Rez, and More

Prez P hits Denver, Colorado before shooting the video for "Who Got It." Photo by Uncle Luc

Local acts are starting to attract plenty of heat outside of the 305.

Broward spitter Hi-Rez may be on a self-imposed hiatus at the moment, but, throughout the last week, other SoFlo rappers have begun to pick up momentum inside the Sunshine State. While Little Havana rapper ER305 gives us a unique tour of Downtown Miami, rapper Fat Jesu$ is determined to unite South Florida with his inaugural volume of the Miami Got Next mixtape series. And Miami natives Prez P and Big NICS have done a good job at keeping the hype for their joint EP alive with the release of their latest video.

So sit back and watch a handful of Miami's standout underground acts make headlines with their latest audio and visual contributions.

5. Prez P and Big NICS, “Who Got It” (Video).

Prez P and Big NICS are getting ready to release their new EP, TooPlayerMode. But before they hit the world with their collaborative effort, the Miami natives go on a search for a new fire connect in their latest visual for “Who Got It.” In the clip, both Prez and NICS get caught up in the studio when they suddenly feel the urge for some help from the sacred plant. And so begins their search for the best marijuana in the 305.



4. ER305, “Downtown” (Video).

ER305 salutes his birthplace in his latest video for "Downtown," produced by Robb Da Kidd and featuring fellow Miami wordsmith Art Morera. ER's ode to his hometown shows a local's perspective his neighborhood and how it thrives in the shadows of Downtown Miami's looming skyscrapers and high-rise condos. He goes from rapping under the bridges and the Metrorail of Little Havana to sharing drinks on his lavish balcony with a prime view of Biscayne Bay.

3. MeRCY, “Coke Run.”

Miami rapper MeRCY returns with his latest single “Coke Run,” which is a nod to one of his many inspirations, the one and only Tony Montana. The song, produced by Solidified, pays homage to the main character of the 1983 film Scarface and offers up audio narcotics with an addictive flow. MeRCY’s latest record appears on his fresh EP, Montana Lives Forever, which also holds eight other Scarface-related tracks, all produced by Solidified.

2. Hi-Rez, “Get Away” (Video).

If he’s not busy in the studio cooking up rhymes, Hi-Rez is hard at work building up his debut album, which is finally set to drop early next year. The Fort Lauderdale native seems to be putting in work all over the place — from the West Coast with rappers like Dizzy Wright to New York emcees like Emilio Rojas. With everything he’s working on, he apparently felt the need to get away from it all for a little while. Thus, in his new video for “Get Away,” Rez hits the beach with a gorgeous model and sends nothing but peaceful vibes from his place of zen.

1. Fat Jesu$ Presents: Miami Got Next Vol. 1 (Mixtape).

The summer was full of breakthrough hits for a handful of Miami rappers, from local talent like Bruno Mali and Kiddo Marv to top tier acts like Zoey Dollaz and Billy Blue. Last week, rapper Fat Jesu$ got together with MyMixtapez to release his new mixtape, Miami Got Next Vol. 1, which features major singles from the aforementioned Miami lyricists and more. The compilation features 36 tracks from a majority of Dade county’s prominent natives like Trick Daddy, Ball Greezy, Miami Tip, Denzel Curry, Nell, Ice Billion Berg, Sam Sneak, and more. Stream the tape exclusively on MyMixtapes now, and stream Fat Jesu$ and MajorNine’s collaboration with Brisco called “Come On Baby” above.