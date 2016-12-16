This Week in Miami Hip-Hop: Prez P & Big NICS, Prospectt, Kodak Black, and More

Prez P and Big NICS chill by the pool during their photoshoot for their Too Player Mode album cover. Photo by Unkle Luc

With New Year’s right around the corner, rappers in South Florida are taking every advantage of the final days of 2016 to release their latest work.

Earlier this week, internationally acclaimed artist and Florida native LunchMoney Lewis recently linked up with Ty Dolla $ign for their new single. Meanwhile, you can hear how Kodak Black turns his Christmas spirit all the way up with Dej Loaf to celebrate the holidays on their new jingle “All I Want for Christmas” all over the streets of Pompano Beach.

On the flipside, Dade County lyricists Prez P and Big NICS joined forces to wreak havoc with their mixtape Too Player Mode, while Haitian rapper Prospectt collaborated with Rick Ross for the remix to his smash single “All You Got.”

7. Prez P & Big NICS, Too Player Mode (mixtape)

During the latter portion of 2016, Prez P and Big NICS have been putting the finishing touches on their joint mixtape Too Player Mode. Earlier this week, the Miami-based rappers finally released their project, which includes nine tracks with production from the Pyrvmids, Showoff Beats, and more. The work also features contributions from LunchMoney Lewis and Rell Burgandy. The MCs plan to release their own solo LPs next year, but for now, they're both stuck in two-player mode.

6. Webbz ft. Jay Burna, “Deal With Her”

SoFlo rapper Webbz connects with Broward’s own Jay Burna to find a way to balance their love lives in their new song. “Deal With Her” explores every relationship option during a time when time is money. Webbz and Burna offer advice on how to keep that special someone happy while keeping the grind going. The single produced by DJ Illusion is set to appear on Webbz forthcoming Transporter EP coming soon.

5. Prospectt ft. Rick Ross, “All You Got” Remix

Throughout 2016, rapper Prospectt has been slowly taking over the airwaves with his single "All You Got." The Caribbean-based club banger from the Haitian spitter's Are We Finished Or Are We Done? EP set dance floors on fire in the U.S. and across the Caribbean. Last weekend, Prospectt kept the fire blazing hot when he dropped the official remix to the island-inspired hit featuring Rick Ross.

4. IndigoChildRick, “Wow!”

IndigoChildRick’s mission throughout 2016 has been to “wow” all of his fans and haters. After shutting the iii Points stage down with Young Thug a couple months ago, Rick has been preparing his fans for what’s he’s got cooking for the new year. Shortly after the release of his Dream Mode clothing line, Rick dropped off his latest single “Wow!”, which he produced along with Nuri. Look out for his next project Never Coming Down soon.

3. LunchMoney Lewis ft. Ty Dolla $ign “H.O.E. (Heaven On Earth)"

Since getting the "Green Light” with Pitbull and Flo Rida and landing his own float during Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, LunchMoney Lewis has been on a roll. Before the year ends, Lewis wants to win even more hearts with his latest single with Ty Dolla $ign titled "H.O.E (Heaven On Earth).” The Jamaican artist and the Taylor Gang crooner tag team their latest record, which will hopefully end up on LunchMoney’s label debut coming next year.

2. DeJ Loaf ft. Kodak Black, “All I Want For Christmas”

There’s nothing more random than a Christmas tune from rappers like DeJ Loaf and Kodak Black. The “Try Me” artist and the Project Baby knew they’d be delivering a true surprise to their fans. Recently, DeJ and Kodak collaborated to craft a brand new ode just in time for the holidays. Since he was released from prison, Kodak has spent plenty of time making videos like “There He Go” and contributing to records like Yo Gotti’s “Weatherman.” Now the Pompano Beach native embraces his Christmas spirit in his latest guest spot alongside Loaf in “All I Want For Christmas.”

1. Eric Biddines “Peeuurrnn”

Rapper Eric Biddines feels like he’s mastered the art of making a clean exit. The Palm Beach resident showcases his passion for meshing hip-hop together with funky R&B and his knack for pulling the ultimate disappearing act on in his latest single “Peeuurnn.” Biddines kicks off the record with a loud trumpet from an elephant before describing how make the perfect escape. The single is the first offering from his forthcoming album The Local Café, which drops January 27.

