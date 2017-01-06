This Week in Miami Hip-Hop: N.O.R.E, Kiddo Marv, Billy Blue, and Others

N.O.R.E. posts up outside 8&9 Showroom before beginning production on the video for "Issues." Star Rock Ent

Florida rappers know better than to sleep at the top of the new year.

When the clock struck 12:01 January 1, South Florida artists such as North Miami resident Billy Blue and Hialeah native Eskeerdo refused to wait a minute longer to drop off their latest creations. Kiddo Marv not only celebrated 2017 but also put on for Haitians all over the nation via his video dedicated to Haitian Independence Day.

As the first week of the new year pushed forward, “Drink Champs” rapper N.O.R.E. and his camp confronted those who have issues with his hustle. Meanwhile, others like MeRCY and rap collective We Dem Zoes reminded us with their new music what it takes to feel like hip-hop.

Check out the latest releases from SoFlo’s finest:

6. Kiddo Marv feat. Zoey Dollaz and Sam Sneak, “Watch Me”

Rising rapper Kiddo Marv steps up for all of his zoes in the new video for his single, "Watch Me." Marv calls on friends Zoey Dollaz and Sam Sneak to jam out at an epic celebration for Haitian Independence Day. While he plays a game of dominoes with his boys, a beautiful girl pulls Marv away to a house party. He gets lit off the Hennessy and high off the loud while the others turn up with ladies. Kiddo Marv dropped "Watch Me" last summer and followed up with the September release of his mixtape, Dying 2 Live Again.

5. Eskeerdo “Bitta”

Earlier this week, Eskeerdo released his new anthem for all angry haters, “Bitta.” Since DJ E Feezy dropped the record on 99 JAMZ, the single has ignited the airwaves around South Florida and is quickly spreading throughout the nation. The Hialeah-born lyricist calls out all the uptight folks who stay mad at the world — you know, the petty ones who always find something to cry about. "Bitta" comes not long after the release of his critically acclaimed EP Cuban Jesus, which dropped last fall.

4. We Dem Zoes, “Feels Like Hip-Hop”

At the top of 2017, DJ Epps’ rising rap group, We Dem Zoes, dropped off the video for its single “Feels Like Hip-Hop.” For the unfamiliar, the Miami-based group consists of rappers Grimass, Mecca (AKA Grimo), and Stichiz, as well as DJ Epps and the song’s producer, Magnificent Beats. The whole crew vibes out in Wynwood as the golden era of rap inspires them to spit dope bars, name-drop a few legendary MCs like the late Sean Price, and, most important, feel like hip-hop.

3. MeRCY feat B. Gordon, “Pink Cocaine”

Local rhymesmith MeRCY has come through with numerous bangers in the past, but this one stands out. “Pink Cocaine” describes the Miami rapper’s addiction to the deadliest drug of all: a fine, kindhearted woman. As singer B Gordon rocks the hook, MeRCY spits grimy bars about battling his addiction to the one he loves over a beat from Miami producer Solidified. “Pink Cocaine” is the second single off his forthcoming project, Montana Lives Forever: The Lost Keys, which is set to drop later this month.

2. Billy Blue, “Medusa”

Billy Blue is truly counting his blessings from the past year. After performing all over the country while touring with Lupe Fiasco, Blue aims to bring more game-changing music to the table in the new year. The North Miami MC refuses to deal with the problems and drama created by all the demons around him. In the final days of 2016, Blue hit the booth to vent his thoughts about the transition into 2017. “Medusa” is a glimpse of what to expect from his forthcoming project, Revelations, slated to be released later this year.

1. N.O.R.E. feat. Yung Reallie and City Boy Dee, “Issues”

Miami resident N.O.R.E. may be focused on his podcast with DJ EFN, Drink Champs, but that doesn’t mean he can’t kill it with his music. The Queens native recruits Good Belt Gang rapper Yung Reallie and City Boy Dee to stand up to anyone who has problems with the way they take care of business. The single, produced by SPK, is the first offering off N.O.R.E’s Drunk Uncle 2, which is scheduled to drop this year. According to Drink Champs’ social media, the official video for the single is in the works, so look out for it soon.

