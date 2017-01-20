This Week in Miami Hip-Hop: Malc Stewy, Gill Graff, N.O.R.E, and Others

Malc Stewy releases his video for "This Side." Brian Forte

Miami's rising rappers and experienced lyricists are working overtime to keep it thorough with their new music and videos.

Throughout the week, rising artists such as Wifisfuneral and Gill Graff got numerous emotions off their chests via unique releases. Songwriter-turned-singer MarcLo inspired us to get up and dance like it's 1995.

Meanwhile, N.O.R.E and his crew hit up Miami Beach to party on a yacht in his latest video. As he gazed upon the beautiful sights of Star Island, Palm Beach County rapper Malc Stewy was defending his right to live life to the fullest while representing his side of the bridge in the world premiere of his visual for "This Side."

Check out all the new releases from South Florida's most dope rappers:

5. Gill Graff, “Fxck My X”

Dade County’s own Gill Graff is back with his first release of 2017. He rehashes the lowest points of his previous relationship in his new single, “Fxck My X.” In the song, Graff remembers catching his ex-girlfriend in a slew of lies. He reveals how he found out she cheated on him with a co-worker and her numerous attempts to get back with him. In the end, Gill stands his ground and completely curves her every time she hits him with a late-night text.

4. Wifisfuneral, “Antisocial Club" (Video)

Wifisfuneral is preparing for the release of his followup to Black Heart Revenge. To keep his fans hype for his next mixtape, the Palm Beach native attempts to break out of his antisocial habits with a brief clip for his song “Antisocial Club.” Although he sits alone throughout the video, Wifi pours his emotions into raps about how hard it is to move on. But in the end, he finds a way to break away from his pain and realizes his true self-worth. Look out for Wifisfuneral’s mixtape When Hell Falls, coming January 27.

3. MarcLo, “SWNGN”

Songwriter MarcLo channels the '90s for his new single, “SWNGN.” He started with writing and production credits on chart-topping albums such as Chris Brown’s Royalty, 5th Harmony’s 727, and Maroon 5’s V. Marc is set to drop his EP, Nostalgia, which is a modern twist on '90s music and TV, with influences from classic films such as White Men Can’t Jump and TV shows like Martin. For his lead single of the project, the Broward County native takes notes from Montell Jordan to create his own catchy tune that’ll get everyone up on their feet and busting a move.

2. N.O.R.E. feat. Yung Reallie, City Boy Dee & Sanogram, "Issues/Check Ya Posture" (Video)

Last week, we told you about N.O.R.E’s new record, “Issues.” At the time, the Drink Champ was filming the official visual for his latest single. Now the video has been released, and it comes with a bonus. Directed by Drink Champs videographer Rich Blanco, the clip shows N.O.R.E., Yung Reallie, and City Boy Dee cruising around Miami Beach with blunts and plenty of champagne on deck as the SPK-produced track plays in the background. Along with “Issues,” the video also features another SPK creation, “Check Ya Posture,” with rapper Sanogram.

1. Premiere: Malc Stewy feat. Vandam Bodyslam, “This Side” (Video)

Rising MC Malc Stewy has been buzzing around South Florida for some time. After coming down from his performance with Smoke DZA and Curren$y during Art Basel 2016, Malc is ready to take on 2017 full force. Today the Lake Worth rapper shares his new video for his single “This Side.” In the clip, directed by Edgar Esteves, Malc links up with PCC/Lost Key Records rapper Vandam Bodyslam to trade bars about coming up on their side of the neighborhood. He does this over an instrumental by Trezcoo Beatz.

“In Palm Beach County and many cities alike, the wealthy and poor are separated by a landmark: The Bridge,” Stewy says of the song in an email. “On one side you'll find mansions, trendy shops, and restaurants; this song is about what life is like for someone living on the other side of The Bridge!”

