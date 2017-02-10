This Week in Miami Hip-Hop: Kodak Black, Qwote, Denzel Curry, and Others

Denzel Curry, mugging for the 305ers. Photo by Alex Markow

Love is seriously in the air — like Zika or some other disease — and some South Florida artists have been bitten by the bug just in time for the weekend before Valentine's Day.

Slip-N-Slide's Qwote made a comeback to the scene earlier this week with the release of a love song; DJ E-Feezy explained just why everyone is going crazy for the video. Meanwhile, Rick Ross revealed he has a soft spot for "Summer 17." And Trina and Tory Lanez tried to do everything but fall in love at the club in a new collaborative effort.

Check out everything that went down in Miami hip-hop this week:

7. Sylvan LaCue feat. Saba, “Best Me (Remix)”

Rapper Sylvan LaCue has been busy with tour life, but that hasn't stopped him from dropping fresh music when he gets the chance. Recently, the Miami rapper allowed Zane Lowe of Beats 1 to release the remix of the 2016 track “Best Me.” LaCue recruits Chicago’s new rising star, Saba, for the intro. The song comes in support of Saba’s Bucket List Project tour, which also features Sylvan.

6. Kodak Black, “Everything 1K” (Video)

With his latest music video, Kodak Black strikes gold once again, and he’s not even in it. The Pompano Beach native recruited none other than the “Cash Me Ousside” girl, Danielle Bregoli. In the video for “Everything 1K,” Bregoli raps the lyrics to the single off Black's Lil B.I.G. Pac mixtape while sitting on the hood of a white Rolls-Royce Phantom. If she wasn’t famous before, she is now.

5. Trina featuring Tory Lanez, “Damn” (Video)

Not long ago, Trina dropped the lead single off her forthcoming album, “Damn,” featuring Tory Lanez. After the record circulated, the Queen of the 305 decided to release the video. She and Tory show their unique chemistry as they hit up a bar filled with voluptuous bartenders and bottle girls. “Damn” will appear on Trina's sixth studio album alongside collaborative tracks with Rico Love, 2 Chainz, Plies, K Michelle, and others.

4. Rick Ross, “Summer 17”

Rick Ross is preparing us all for a major “Summer 17.” With his Rather You Than Me album on the way, the MMG boss aims to make his ninth studio LP a classic. Recently, Rozay dropped his latest single off the album, “I Think She Like Me,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

3. Denzel Curry, “This Life” (Video)

Denzel Curry rarely exposes deep emotions in his videos, but in “This Life,” we get to know a new side of the Carol City rapper. In the visual directed by JMP, Curry tags along with a couple who appear to be at the peak of their relationship. Then trouble finds them: After the guy receives a "Hey, big head" text from a random woman, their love seems to crash and burn before our eyes. “This Life,” produced by Ronny J and FNZ, comes fresh off Curry's Imperial album, which was recently re-released on vinyl and CD via Loma Vista.

2. Qwote featuring Trina and Rick Ross, “Love Again”

Slip-N-Slide fans are more than familiar with Qwote. The “Don’t Wanna Fight” singer is back with a new banger just in time for Valentine’s Day. Qwote recruits his longtime friends Trina and Rick Ross to throw down bars on his fresh jam, “Love Again.” No word yet on a forthcoming project from the Haitian crooner. However, according to his Twitter timeline, the video for his new single is coming soon.

1. DJ E-Feezy featuring K. Michelle, Fabolous, and Rick Ross “Got Me Crazy” (Video)

Last week, DJ E-Feezy dropped his new single, “Got Me Crazy,” featuring Rick Ross, Fabolous, and K Michelle on the hook. Because the reception of the single has been better than expected, the Miami-based DJ decided to let go of the official video. Watch the Wolf of South Beach team up with Rozay, Fab, and K Michelle.

