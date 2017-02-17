This Week in Miami Hip-Hop: DJ Khaled, Ball Greezy, Steph Lecor, and Others

DJ Khaled released his single "Shining," featuring Jay Z and Beyoncé, this week. Rayon Richards

For Valentine's Day, Miami MCs delivered exactly what the people were asking for. DJ Khaled kicked off the week by releasing his epic song with hip-hop's royal couple, Jay Z and Beyoncé. Other topnotch rappers to take on V-Day: Ball Greezy and Kent Jones, who both dropped mixtapes February 14, and We the Best’s Steph Lecor, who gave listeners a treat with the help of Atlanta’s hottest trending rap trio, Migos.

Check out more new music from South Florida’s finest artists:

8. Alex D feat. Ali Coyote, “For Her”

On the eve of Valentine’s Day, Miami rapper Alex D dropped his latest collaborative single with Ali Coyote, “For Her.” The fun, up-tempo record shows us another side of Alex D; he linked up with producer Gudatit to create a refreshing track with a catchy hook.

7. Supa feat. Jim Jones, “Watching” (Video)

Rapper Supa recently teamed up with the latest Roc Nation signee, Jim Jones, for the single “Watching.” The Liberty City native brings Jones to his neighborhood, where they look out for all suspicious activity from their rivals and the feds. Supa and Jones tag-team on the track, produced by the Atlanta-based beatmakers of 808 Mafia.

6. Maine Event, “Feel Your Pain”

Broward rapper Maine Event is here to "Feel Your Pain." The South Florida hip-hop artist samples reggae artist Gyptian’s 2008 hit single, "I Can Feel Your Pain." Event’s new record previews what he and the song’s producer, Creole, have in store for their joint project coming later this year.

5. Ball Greezy, Bae Day (mixtape)

Miami rapper Ball Greezy cooked up a new mixtape strictly for couples. Bae Day features Dade County MCs such as Billy Blue and Ice Billion Berg, but what stands out about the tape is the play on love songs of the past, including Usher’s “Nice & Slow,” Aaliyah’s “Come Over,” and Webbie’s “I Miss You.” This is the ultimate love mixtape.

