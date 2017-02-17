This Week In Miami Hip-Hop: DJ Khaled, Ball Greezy, Steph Lecor, and More

DJ Khaled released his new single "Shining" featuring Jay Z and Beyoncé this week. Rayon Richards

For Valentine's Day, Miami MC’s delivered exactly what the people were asking for. DJ Khaled kicked off the week with his epic song with the royal couple, Jay Z and Beyonce. Other top-notch rappers to take on V Day: Ball Greezy and Kent Jones, who both dropped mixtapes on February 14 and We The Best’s Steph Lecor, who gave out a treat with the help of Atlanta’s most trending rap trio, Migos.

Check out more new music from South Florida’s finest artists below.

8. Alex D ft Ali Coyote “For Her”

On the eve of Valentine’s Day, Miami rapper Alex D dropped off his latest collaborative single with Ali Coyote. It was called “For Her.” The fun, up-tempo record shows us another side of Alex D; he linked up with producer Gudatit to create a refreshing track with a catchy hook.

7. SUPA Ft Jim Jones “Watching” (Video)

Rapper SUPA recently teamed up with the latest Roc Nation signee, Jim Jones, for a new single, “Watching.” The Liberty City native brings Jones to his neighborhood where they look out for all suspicious activity from their rivals and the feds. SUPA and Jones tag-team on the track produced by Atlanta-based beat makers 808 Mafia.

6. Maine Event “Feel Your Pain”

Broward rapper Maine Event is here to "Feel Your Pain." The South Florida hip-hop artist samples reggae artist Gyptian’s 2008 hit single "I Can Feel Your Pain." Event’s new record previews what he and the song’s producer, Creole, have in store for their joint project coming later this year.

5. Ball Greezy Bae Day (Mixtape)

Miami rapper Ball Greezy cooked up a new mixtape strictly for couples. Bae Day features Dade County MC’s like Billy Blue and Ice Billion Berg just to name a few, but what stands out about the tape is the play on love songs of the past like Usher’s “Nice & Slow,” Aaliyah’s “Come Over” and Webbie’s “I Miss You.” This is the ultimate love mixtape.

4. Kent Jones LUH Tape (Mixtape)

Dade County rapper Kent Jones dropped his first mixtape of 2017 in honor of Valentine’s Day. The “Don’t Mind” lyricist sat behind the boards to cook up 14 fresh songs featuring Major Myjah, Sons of Mystro, and veterans like Dre (of Cool-N-Dre) and revered producer Jazzy Pha. The tape is dedicated to his own true love. “THE MOMENT IS FINALLY HERE! LUH TAPEOUT AND AVAILABLE NOW!!” Jones wrote on Twitter. “This is all for you baby, every melody, every lyric.”

3. Steph Lecor ft Migos “I Know You Ain’t”

Steph Lecor, the first lady of DJ Khaled's We The Best Music Group, teams up with "Bad & Boujee" trio Migos to cook up her fresh single, which comes months after her collaborative effort with Trina "Forget That." "I Know You Ain't" takes after R. Kelly's classic "Feelin' On Yo Booty." The record is the follow-up to her breakthrough record "Saturday."

2. Kodak Black "Tunnel Vision" (Video)

Kodak Black is no stranger to drama, but his latest video has got to be his most eye-popping yet controversial addition to his catalog thus far. With Miami native Michael Garcia behind the lens, the Project Baby delivers a socially conscious visual for his new single "Tunnel Vision." In the clip, a caucasian man wearing a Confederate Flag vest and a "Make America Great Again" hat gets into a violent altercation with an African-American farmer. At the same time, Kodak is seen rapping his catchy hook with a burning cross and a hanging KKK member in the background. Amongst all the risky imagery, Kodak stirs the pot even more by making unimpressive references to his pending sexual battery charge.

1. “Shining” DJ Khaled Jay Z and Beyoncé

As soon as the Grammys ended last Sunday, DJ Khaled dropped off his first single of 2017, appropriately titled “Shining.” The song features power couple Jay Z and Beyonce, who kills the hook while her hubby goes in on his verse. Jay Z is known to fire subshots and apparently he apparently goes after Drake with bars like: “I know you ain't out here talkin' summers, right?” referring to Drizzy’s “Summer 16” tour. The single is expected to appear on Khaled’s forthcoming studio album, Grateful.