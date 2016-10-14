This Week In Miami Hip-Hop: Denzel Curry, Yung Simmie, Rick Ross & More

EXPAND photo by Alex Markow

To say it's been a busy month for hip-hop in the 305 is an understatement. DJ Khaled got his all-star line-up to get together for the official "Do You Mind" video. Meanwhile, Wynwood was overrun by fans of real rap during III Points last weekend where rappers including IndigoChildRick, Denzel Curry, Method Man and Redman, and more performed live at Mana, and Chance The Rapper was busy defending himself against neurotic fans at the Filmore in Miami Beach.

Just when you think the adrenaline rush from III Points had finally diminished, it's about to hit critical mass once again as Revolt Music Conference begins today at Eden Roc. Before all the magic happens in Miami Beach, catch up on the latest music and videos to come from South Florida's finest this week.

Denzel Curry ft Joey Badass “Zenith” (Video)

Denzel Curry’s stardom has evolved to a whole new level. After rocking the stage at III Points last weekend with Flying Lotus, the Carol City native dropped off his official visual for his track “Zenith” with Joey Badass from his Imperial project. Coming off adidas’ use of his “Ultimate” record in their new ad, Curry’s major announcement about his new distribution deal with Loma Vista on Billboard has left fans yearning for more as they await his next album, which is tentatively titled Taboo. Don't worry: You can already watch Curry's new video "Zenith" with Joey Badass.

Rick Ross “No U-Turns” (Video)

Earlier this summer, Rick Ross dropped off his fresh solo record “No U-Turns,” in which he defends himself against to the two-faced lane changers in the world. Now we’re finally getting the official visual for the record. Not long after releasing MMG’s single dedicated to “Supa Cindy,” Rozay enlists his squad including Don Logan, AKA Gunplay, to handle some lowkey business outside of Dade County. There's no word on a new album just yet, but we know Yung Renzel is hard at work in the studio.

Gill Graff “No Way (Remix)”

Gill Graff recently let go of his fresh remix to Fifth Harmony’s “No Way.” The Miami resident offers his response to the girl group’s latest hit from a male’s perspective in one of his more unique remixes to date. He admits he’s a fan of FH, but he had to give his thoughts on the matter. The song comes not long after dropping off his Bernz-assisted record called "Clarity." Ladies, hear him out, and fellas take notes.

Yung Simmie ft Denzel Curry “Shoot Da 3” (Video)

Yung Simmie has been landing a lot of three-point shots lately, and now he’s capitalizing off his ballerific skill in his latest video. Simmie invites his boy Denzel Curry to hit the court and shoot some hoops in the new visual for their single “Shoot Da 3” off his Simmie Season mixtape. Yung Simmie and Denzel Curry prove why they’ve got what it takes to dominate the gym and shoot to win with their respective teams in this record produced by HIGHAF.

Fortune “2nd Servings” (Mixtape)

Fans of Broward rapper Fortune can get their second helping of his unique style on 2nd Servings. The Paper Brigade spitter's record is a follow-up to his debut Will Rap For Food project and the collective’s Life After 2 AM EP. Fortune, who was born Juan Carrion, offers up his perspective of life, how to make the ladies glow, and his past struggles on his latest collection of dope, 420-friendly records. The nine-track project holds appearances by fellow Paper Brigade rapper Christian Louie V and Lync with production by Deji Beats and slimrock.

