This Week in Miami Hip-Hop: Billy Blue, LunchMoney Lewis, Twelve'Len, and Others

Billy Blue releases his first video of 2017, "Medusa." Christopher Thread-Cohen

February has been filled with nothing but love from our hometown rappers and artists.

The final weekend of the month sees the last batch of releases before festival season kicks into gear. Broward rapper Hi-Rez returns with a single that embraces the power of love. Meanwhile, in his new joint, dropped just in time for his 3 Days in Miami show this weekend, rapper and singer Twelve’Len reflects on the moment he discovered love and God.

Billy Blue does what he can to salvage love in his video for “Medusa.” Prez P, Pouya, and his crew throw love out the window with a rambunctious new song. Check out the latest music from Miami’s top artists:

7. Hi-Rez, “It’s All Love” (Video)

Broward rapper Hi-Rez makes a bold political statement in the name of brotherly love. The Fort Lauderdale rapper hopes to inspire people of all races, religions, and creeds in a new video for his single, “It’s All Love.” In the clip, a Muslim man and younger Jewish man put their religious differences aside to hang out, play videogames, and shoot some hoops. The visual also shows a white man helping an African-American man with his broken-down car and a lesbian couple who get the chance to adopt. The single will be featured on his Missing Pieces album, due out in March.

6. Prez P featuring Billy Blue, “Going Places”

Prez P and Billy Blue are really going places, and they’re more than ready for the journey. They tag-team on Prez’s smooth new single with refreshing lyrics that will relieve all stress from the workweek. “Going Places” is set to appear on Prez P’s long-awaited solo album, Prezidential, the followup to his and Big Nics' joint album, Too Player Mode.

5. LunchMoney Lewis, "Donald"

It hasn’t even been 100 days since Donald Trump began his presidency, and Americans have a plethora of questions for him. Though most musicians don’t care to address POTUS 45, LunchMoney Lewis came up with a list of questions on his new song, "Donald." "Donald, can you make us great?/Donald, are you way too late?/Donald, is just a joke to you?" he asks in the hook to the piano-based single produced by Space Primates and JMIKE. Push play to find out what other questions LunchMoney has for the Donald.

4. Kent Jones featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Dicky, and E-40, "Sit Down" (Video)

Kent Jones’ latest hit single, "Sit Down," has kept the airwaves ablaze over the past few months. The Miami rapper and producer is unique when it comes to his visuals, so he recruited Coming Home filmmaker Michael Garcia for the official video. We the Best's shining star hits up a salon in search of a light-skinned cutie with the blue hair, and invites Ty Dolla, Lil Dicky, and E-40 to the shop to recruit other cuties. The video comes in support of his mixtape Too Much Too Soon, which dropped last September.

3. Twelve’Len featuring Emma Zander, “Sixteen”

Miami rapper and vocalist Twelve’Len is gearing up for his 3 Days in Miami performance alongside MCs GoldLink and Pell this weekend. In honor of the second-annual event presented by Red Bull Sound Select, Twelve dropped his new single, "Sixteen," featuring singer Emma Zander, who also assisted in writing the track along with L. Joseph. According to the song’s description on SoundCloud, "Sixteen" reflects on the age when he found love and God. Look out for Twelve'Len at 3 Days tonight at 1306 in downtown Miami.

2. Pouya featuring Erick the Architect, Ghostemane, and Shakewell, "Death by Dishonor"

Kevin Pouya is back with another bass-rattling jam, “Death by Dishonor.” Before his joint project with Fat Nick — Drop Out of School — hits the net, Pouya recruits his fellow rapping buddies Erick the Architect, Ghostemane, and Shakewell to spit bars over Mikey the Magician’s trill instrumental. Expect to hear the song on Pouya and Fat Nick’s Drop Out of School tour, beginning March 25.

1. Billy Blue, “Medusa” (Video)

Billy Blue confronts his life problems head-on in the video for “Medusa.” The North Miami rapper reflects on the drama caused by all the demons in the world and sweeps them under the rug to start a new chapter in his life. Along with appearances by Poe Boy Music Group CEO E-Class and Team 100, Blue vents his thoughts and feelings about leaving his past behind and his transition into 2017. "Medusa" is just a glimpse of what to expect from his forthcoming project, Revelations.

