This Week in Hip Hop: Rick Ross, Jay Burna, Zoey Dollaz, and More

How big a week has this been for hip-hop in Miami? Our own DJ Khaled got to be President Obama's hype man yesterday. Meanwhile, Rick Ross, his Maybach Music Group and plenty of other Miami emcees are going hard in the 4th quarter of 2016.

After dropping off several major singles, Ross, a Carol City native, gave the green light to release the fifth installment of the label's Priorities mixtape earlier this week. While MMG flexes on their latest project, Freebandz emcee Zoey Dollaz is busy stacking up his racks and Jay Burna is out to "change the game" with his new video.

Scroll below to find out what other SoFlo rappers like Ball Greezy, Garcia and Kodak Black have been up to this week.

Rick Ross ft. Juicy J, Too $hort & Big K.R.I.T. “Freaky Hoe”

Earlier this week, Maybach Music Group let the world know that they’re hard at work in the studio cooking up hit after hit. Rick Ross and the MMG crew let go of their Priorities 5 mixtape, which features 22 fresh and previously released records like Scrilla’s “Fork In The Pot” and MMG’s recent single “Supa Cindy.” Along with his new single “No U-Turns,” Rozay also included his fresh collaboration with Juicy J, Too $hort and Big K.R.I.T called “Freaky Hoe.”

Ball Greezy “30 Shots”

After the release of his Feel My Pain mixtape, Ball Greezy is preparing to branch out of Dade County and reach out to the entire country with his new single “30 Shots.” Over an eerie beat produced by DT Space, Greezy vents his frustrations about the struggles he’s endured over the years and some that still plague his life today. “30 Shots” is the lead single from his forthcoming mixtape Who Gone Stick Me, which is set to drop before the end of 2016.

Kodak Black “Chances”

It seems Kodak Black has run out of second chances while he sits in jail as he faces charges like possession of a weapon, armed robbery, and even criminal sexual conduct in South Carolina. Although he’s set to be released in November, the Pompano Beach emcee has already begun reflecting on his past mistakes in his latest single “Chances.” In the brief record, the Project Baby speaks about all the risks he’s considered thus far and how they’ve steered him in the wrong direction.

Zoey Dollaz “Racks On Me”

North Miami’s Zoey Dollaz has been on a roll all year, and now he’s stacking up his cash with his latest audio offering. Produced by “Blow A Check” beat maker Smash David, the Freebandz rapper reflects on his outstanding come-up from his broke days to rocking flashy ice on his neck that has him “feeling like a glacier.” After dropping off his Port-Au-Prince mixtape over the summer, Zoey’s new single could be a major sign that anther project is in the works. But for now, count out your stack of bills as Zoey’s latest single serves as a badass soundtrack.

Jay Burna “Change The Game” (Video)

Jay Burna has been heavy on the grind since the release of his mixtape Trill Nights earlier this year. Burna recently linked up with the Honorable C-Note to make waves in the industry with his new single “Change The Game.” In the official visual for the record, the Fort Lauderdale native shows us why he refuses to give up his budding music career. Don’t count Jay out of the game yet.

Garcia "1986" (Prod. By Nick Fury HD)

Crazy Hood emcee Garcia goes in about the good ol' days of Dade county. The seasoned rapper and "Coming Home" filmmaker recalls his struggles from the late 1980's and how nothing has really changed over the years. Garcia has a deep message for the culture vultures and jokers on this new street banger produced by Nick Fury HD.

