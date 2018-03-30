Thelma and the Sleaze Aim to Sound Like a Monster Truck in a Thunderstorm

LG, guitarist and singer of Thelma and the Sleaze, has three goals every time her rock band hits the stage. "I want people to get turned on as a sexual experience. I want people to be a little frightened wondering if I'm going to hit them. And I want people after the show to go home and want to play their guitar to make rock n roll to share with the world."

This singer first wanted to make rock music when she was eight years old and saw her granddad playing Hank Williams songs. "He gave me my first guitar. I wrote songs right away using the guitar as a percussion instrument. My first song was about Scooby Doo." That pop culture obsession continued after LG moved to Nashville and decided to name her band with a pun in honor of one of her favorite flicks, the 1991 movie Thelma & Louise.