The xx Will Headline III Points 2017 Alongside Gorillaz

Fans of sleepy bedroom indie-rock trios from foggy London town, rejoice! The xx will return to Miami for III Points.

Hot on the heels of announcing an all-too-brief North American fall tour, the English trio of Romy Madley Croft, Jaime xx, and Oliver Sim will headline Miami's hippest festival this fall, III Points announced this morning. They join previously announced headliners Gorillaz, featuring fellow Brit Damon Albarn, in the top billing.

III Points will announce the full lineup for its 2017 edition tomorrow morning. The fest is set to take place October 15 through 17 at Mana Wynwood in Miami. Tickets currently cost $175 for a three-day general-admission pass and $295 for a VIP "Foresight" pass. An early-warning "Prophet Pass" for $99 is now sold out.

Last year's edition of III Points had to deal with the unforeseen complication of Hurricane Matthew, a Category 5 storm that grazed South Florida before hitting hard farther north. The storm failed to cause major damage locally but was enough to complicate travel plans and force cancellations from artists such as Lapalux, Oneohtrix Point Never, and headliner LCD Soundsystem. Despite those setbacks, the festival was still able to host a vast, stellar array of artists and exhibitions, including avant-pop producer Sophie, hometown hero Denzel Curry, and a vaporwave shopping mall. Under the circumstances, III Points 2016 became an attempt to throw "the dopest hurricane party anyone's ever thrown," as founder David Sinopoli called it.

The xx released a new album, I See You, earlier this year via the label Young Turks. The band's last Miami date was a February 5, 2013 appearance at the Fillmore Miami Beach, more than four years ago. Jaime xx also played III Points 2014 in advance of his acclaimed 2015 album In Colour.

October 13 through 15. A three-day general-admission pass costs $175. Visit iiipoints.com.


