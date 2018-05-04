 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
The Wonder Years' Dan CampbellEXPAND
The Wonder Years' Dan Campbell
Photo by Mitchell Wojcik

The Wonder Years' Dan Campbell Reflects on New Album and Messing With 'Fins Fans

Jesse Scott | May 4, 2018 | 9:00am
AA

Attention: Dan Campbell is making his return.

No, Dolphins fans, we’re not talking about that Dan Campbell — the interim ‘Fins coach in 2015. We’re discussing Dan Campbell, the lead singer of the Philly-bred pop-punk outfit the Wonder Years.

Related Stories

The band – also featuring guitarists Matt Brasch and Casey Cavaliere, bassist Josh Martin, drummer Mike Kennedy, and keyboardist Mikey Kelly – hits Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on May 12.

“When [Dolphins head coach] Dan Campbell was the interim coach, I was actually the only verified Dan Campbell on Twitter at the time,” he recalls with a laugh. “I loved it. People tweeted at me with legitimate advice, and I would really fuck with them. With this one guy, he was so excited to be tweeting with the Dolphins head coach, but I eventually had to break it to him. Now, the coach is with the Saints, so I have new people to hear from.”

Aside from joking with entirely too many South Floridians back in 2015, Campbell and the Wonder Years’ crew has been quite busy. In 2015, the band released its highest-charting album to date, No Closer to Heaven, which peaked at number 12 on the Billboard 200.

Just over a month ago, the Wonder Years released its sixth studio album, Sister Cities. Like most of the band’s work, it is lyrically brilliant and delectably emotional. Yet this new album takes themes of connection and the human experience to an all new level.

“Every song comes together a little differently... you just never know how it will happen,” Campbell says. “This album was put together a bit more methodically, with two years worth of material coming from tour journals. And then those moments were turned into concepts and ultimately to lyrics.”

So far, the new songs are translating pretty damn well, even abroad. In April, the Wonder Years played seven gigs in nine days over in the U.K.

“Oh man, those fans in the U.K.,” Campbell says. “They are drunker for sure and party so hard. It’s usually a big part of the pride there. Now, that is not a challenge for our U.S. fans. Drink responsibly.”

You likely won’t need too much of a buzz to have a good time with the Wonder Years in Lauderdale. The music should be intoxicating enough.

“It’s going to be louder and brighter, with a ton of songs strung together, some of which we haven’t done,”  Campbell says. “Everything we do, we want to level it up from the last time we were there.”

The Wonder Years. With Tigers Jaw, Tiny Moving Parts, and Worriers. 7 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $22.50 via ticketmaster.com.

 
Jesse Scott is a freelance writer for Miami New Times covering culture and entertainment. He moved to Fort Lauderdale in 2016 and previously resided in (and played ungodly amounts of roulette in) Sin City. He is a native of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and has covered entertainment for his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, for more than 15 years.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >