The Top 10 Badass Women You'll Hear at III Points

III Points 2017, which starts next Friday, October 13, is so close we can almost feel the music pulsating through our bodies. Headliners The xx, Mark Ronson and Kevin Parker of Tame Impala, and of course, Gorillaz, make this the festival's biggest year yet by a mile. At New Times, we're buzzing about more than just the music.

Typically, by this time in advance of a festival, we've figured out the lineup leaves a lot to be desired in the diversity department. We dream of the day when we'll no longer have to write think pieces about racial, gender, or genre lines. Music festivals are overwhelmingly attended by the younger generation, and ideally, you'd think they'd offer a blueprint of the world millennials envision. But so far the lineups of many these festivals look a lot like the corporate staff of 1980's business firms - mostly white, straight, and overwhelmingly male.

We're happy to say that III Points is the exception in Miami. The festival is not only futuristic because of its technological component and installations, but because of the platform it provides queer artists, female performers, and people of color.

These days you often need a magnifying glass to find women's names on festival lineups, but at III Points the scales tip closer to equality. Here's a roundup of just some of the badass women you'll get to hear at III Points. And here's hoping for even better odds next year.

EXPAND Kali Uchis Courtesy of Sacks & Co.

10. Kali Uchis. This Colombian-American singer is your favorite artist's favorite rising pop star, and she's right on the verge of a mainstream breakthrough. Her 2015 debut EP Por Vida generated underground buzz with sleeper Internet hits like "Ridin Round," and production from Tyler, the Creator, Diplo, and fellow III Points performers BadBadNotGood.

Both Juanes and III Points headliners Gorillaz featured Uchis on their albums this year, and she released "Tyrant," the first single from her forthcoming debut full-length album. She embarked on her first headlining tour this summer in support of the single, which has quickly racked up millions of streams online. III Points may be your last chance to catch Kali Uchis before the rest of the world finds out about her.

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Tim Saccenti

9. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith. III Points is a diverse festival in terms of genre, but it leans heavily toward the electronic. One of the festival's greatest strengths is its ability to widen the tent for both electronic music die-hards and listeners who are just dipping their toes in the electronic music waters. Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith is one artist who will please the ears of both groups.

Smith attended Berklee College of Music and formed an indie-folk band there, but her music went in a radical new direction when she began exploring her musical possibilities with synthesizers. Her music sounds like a tidal wave washing over you in slow motion. Her newest album The Kid is heady concept double album following the stages of human cognitive-emotional development, and with songs like "I Am A Thought," "In a World, but Not of the World," and "Who I Am & Why I Am Where I Am," it promises to be a head trip for III Points's psychedelic travelers.

Kelsey Lu Courtesy of Sacks & Co.

8. Kelsey Lu. Kelsey Lu's debut EP Church is named after the venue in which it was recorded, and it's an apt title for a multitude of reasons.Growing up the daughter of musicians who were practicing Jehovah's witnesses, Lu was raised on a steady musical diet of classic jazz and rock artists, but her parents controlled the music and media she could consume. When she left home for college, the classically trained cellist expanded her horizons to include modern sounds like hip-hop, and began using a loop pedal to perform.

Her sparse music takes its time, building slowly and often taking minutes for Lu's vocals to soar. Close your eyes, take a deep breath, and slow down to Kelsey Lu's music between rushing from one festival stage to another.

Hundred Waters Jaqueline Verdugo

7. Hundred Waters. Hundred Waters straddles the line between electronic and folk music, and between the underground and some big name supporters. Skrillex signed the band to his label OWSLA in 2012, but Hundred Waters's music is more meditative and harmonic than the bombastic dubstep sound for which Skrillex is best known.

Their song "Show Me Love" is a gorgeous and necessary mantra for this era of violent division. "Don’t let me show cruelty/Though I may make mistakes/Don’t let me show ugliness/Though I know I can hate," pleads lead singer Nicole Miglis, voicing a sentiment the whole world should hear right now.

EXPAND KING Alex King

6. KING. The music of this trio, which is made up of twin sisters Paris and Amber Strother and musical companion Anita Bias, offers a simultaneous glimpse into the future and the past, with their blend of electronically embellished R&B soul that takes and on gospel tones and pushes the boundaries of genre classification, while harkening back to Marvin Gaye's later sound and Michael Jackson circa "Human Nature."

At its best, III Points is a festival that predicts the coming tides in music. KING's sound is a welcome manifestation of the endless possibilities available in the Internet age, when artists constantly cross-pollinate and learn from creators well beyond their stated genre.

Holly Hunt Walter Wlodarczyk

5. Holly Hunt. One other asset to III Points's lineup is its willingness to place established local Miami talent alongside acts that have garnered regional, national, and even international acclaim. This is especially beneficial for bands like Holly Hunt, who may not be as well-known outside our lovely city, but who can keep up with and outplay the best of them.

Drummer Beatriz Monteavaro is the literal definition of a badass, and the steady backbone of a band that experiments with coloring outside the lines of drone and psychedelia, but always finds its way back. Holly Hunt are back for round 2 after playing III Points last year.

Virgo Photo by Virgo

4. Virgo. I'm not saying Virgo and the White Witch from The Lion, The Witch, and the Wardrobe are the same person, but they've never been spotted in the same place at the same time. One big difference between the two is that while the White Witch spends her spare time luring children with her Turkish Delights, Virgo occupies her time making spacey synth beats and video games.

Beyonce may have pioneered the visual album, but last year Virgo released a single-player RPG to accompany her Water Planet EP. The video game lets players explore an alien water world as they dive into four levels, each corresponding to a song on the EP.

EXPAND Pumarosa Marko Righo

3. Pumarosa. London-based band Pumarosa are making their trek across the pond just ahead of an opening gig with Interpol, and they'll close out the year opening for Depeche Mode on the iconic band's European tour. It's high praise for a band that's still touring in support of their debut album.

They generated interest with their seven minute epic song "Priestess" in 2015, and on "Honey," lead singer Isabel Muñoz-Newsome sounds like Debbie Harry warning us all about the impending apocalypse. Their sound is urgent, but the urge to let go and dance eventually takes over.

Mr Twin Sister Jennifer Medinaar

2. Mr Twin Sister. Singer Andrea Estrella fronts electro funk dance band known as Mr Twin Sister, formerly Twin Sister. The band is a summation of the spirit of III Points, with its merging of dance-oriented elements within the context of a live band.

Mr Twin Sister caught the ear of Dr. Dre around the time Kendrick Lamar was recording his breakthrough album Good Kid, M.A.A.D City, and the legendary hip-hop producer ended up sampling the band's song "Meet the Frownies" for Lamar's album. The song wound up becoming Kendrick Lamar's debut single on a major label. It's been a minute since Mr Twin Sister released new music themselves, but they've kept busy touring the indie festival circuit in the meantime.

The xx Alasdair McLellan

1. The xx. You can admit it - you were holding out on III Points tickets, trying to be responsible and keeping that money for paying bills. Then The xx were announced as headliners and you main it rain like Drake at Tootsie's after getting some "shoulder" rubs.

The xx will close out the Mind Melt stage on Sunday night, after much anticipated sets from Bonobo and Perfume Genius. Lead singer Romy Madley Croft's sweet and endearing vocals will make the painful process of parting from a perfect weekend a little easier. Don't think of it as goodbye - at the rate they're going, III Points will definitely be back next year.

