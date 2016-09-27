The Ten Most Underrated Acts of III Points 2016
Dig deeper into the III Points lineup with us.
Photo by Karli Evans
Regrettably, it’s still 2016, and on top of all the awful news this awful year has gifted us, music festivals are dying — at least according to some. Cynics point to the repetitive lineups and increasingly corporate vibe at major affairs like Bonnaroo and Ultra as evidence of their lost relevance. After all, if Coachella’s spending their money propping up the ancient, bloated corpse of Axl Rose and the New York Times (not exactly the hippest cats on the scene) are skipping the larger functions, things can’t be going very well, right?
Wrong. For one, we still have III Points.
Packing all the punch of a sprawling weekend getaway into the streets of Wynwood, this year’s edition of the rising Miami event is poised to be the best yet. III Points 2016 will feature not just the confluence of art, tech, and local acts that give it its character, but a lineup swarming with unconventional talents from all over the globe playing electronica,
Here are ten acts from that bill we suspect might not be on your radar — but most definitely should.
Photo Courtesy of Magnet Musik
10. Pantha du Prince
While his homeland, Germany, may be known for its love of grim, insular techno, Pantha du Prince takes a more relaxed approach to dance music, blending the hard and soft of house with influences from the indie world such as Panda Bear (featured on 2010’s “Stick to My Side”) and My Bloody Valentine. His 2016 album, The Triad, provides listeners with spacious arrangements that adorn melodic basslines with twinkling bells.
Photo by Falkwynde Goyeneche
9. Dawn of Midi
Ever seen a jazz band make EDM? That’s the idea behind this trio of piano, drum and upright bass, who use their acoustic instruments to make dance beats normally left to the computers. The group's minimalistic music may seem strange at first — closer to John Cage than John Coltrane — but the group’s innovative approach has won them famous fans. Earlier this year, they opened for Radiohead in New York.
Photo Courtesy of the Artist
8. Little Simz
The UK rap genre of grime may be having a moment thanks to MCs like Skepta and
Photo Courtesy of III Points
7. Museum of Love
One of the best parts of seeing LCD Soundsystem is watching drummer Pat Mahoney bash away on the kit all night, displaying the stamina and precision of a human drum machine. Mahoney leaves the drums alone on his Museum of Love project, which will also be performing at III Points along with LCD. Instead, he picks up a microphone and creates music that pushes the classic dance-punk sound of his DFA Records labelmates like Holy Ghost! and Hot Chip toward their smoother pop influences in the '80s new wave.
Photo Courtesy of III Points
6. Andy Stott
One of the most distinctive producers in club music, Manchester’s Andy Stott brought his grainy, moody take on dub techno to a new level on this year’s Too Many Voices. The LP features clattering, explosive bangers and sensual, atmospheric numbers in equal measure. Expect his set to sound halfway between
