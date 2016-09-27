The Ten Most Underrated Acts of III Points 2016

Dig deeper into the III Points lineup with us. Photo by Karli Evans

Regrettably, it’s still 2016, and on top of all the awful news this awful year has gifted us, music festivals are dying — at least according to some. Cynics point to the repetitive lineups and increasingly corporate vibe at major affairs like Bonnaroo and Ultra as evidence of their lost relevance. After all, if Coachella’s spending their money propping up the ancient, bloated corpse of Axl Rose and the New York Times (not exactly the hippest cats on the scene) are skipping the larger functions, things can’t be going very well, right?

Wrong. For one, we still have III Points.

Packing all the punch of a sprawling weekend getaway into the streets of Wynwood, this year’s edition of the rising Miami event is poised to be the best yet. III Points 2016 will feature not just the confluence of art, tech, and local acts that give it its character, but a lineup swarming with unconventional talents from all over the globe playing electronica, hip-hop and even some rock. It’s a bill that runs deep, including eclectic, under-the-radar performers alongside headliners like LCD Soundsystem and M83.

Here are ten acts from that bill we suspect might not be on your radar — but most definitely should.

10. Pantha du Prince

While his homeland, Germany, may be known for its love of grim, insular techno, Pantha du Prince takes a more relaxed approach to dance music, blending the hard and soft of house with influences from the indie world such as Panda Bear (featured on 2010’s “Stick to My Side”) and My Bloody Valentine. His 2016 album, The Triad, provides listeners with spacious arrangements that adorn melodic basslines with twinkling bells. He also does something decidedly un-German, and delivers his art with a sense of humor, as seen in track titles like “You What? Euphoria!”

9. Dawn of Midi

Ever seen a jazz band make EDM? That’s the idea behind this trio of piano, drum and upright bass, who use their acoustic instruments to make dance beats normally left to the computers. The group's minimalistic music may seem strange at first — closer to John Cage than John Coltrane — but the group’s innovative approach has won them famous fans. Earlier this year, they opened for Radiohead in New York.

8. Little Simz

The UK rap genre of grime may be having a moment thanks to MCs like Skepta and Stormzy , but they’re not the only Londoners who can spit bars. Hailing from the North side of the British capital, Little Simz is the only female rapper on the III Points bill. But with her perfect storm of intricate lyricism, technical flow, and excellent beat selection — one can easily imagine her taking on any MC on either side of the Atlantic, regardless of gender.

7. Museum of Love

One of the best parts of seeing LCD Soundsystem is watching drummer Pat Mahoney bash away on the kit all night, displaying the stamina and precision of a human drum machine. Mahoney leaves the drums alone on his Museum of Love project, which will also be performing at III Points along with LCD. Instead, he picks up a microphone and creates music that pushes the classic dance-punk sound of his DFA Records labelmates like Holy Ghost! and Hot Chip toward their smoother pop influences in the '80s new wave.

6. Andy Stott