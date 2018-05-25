The Ten Biggest Concerts Coming to South Florida This Summer

No one can say summer is a slow time for music in South Florida. From Britney Spears to the Smashing Pumpkins, some of the summer's biggest tours are stopping here. We've compiled a list of the summer blockbusters heading south this June through August. From shows at the American Airlines Arena to tour stops at Hard Rock Stadium, here are the ten biggest concerts coming our way.
1. Britney Spears: Piece of Me. When it comes to pop royalty, Britney Spears will forever reign supreme. It's been seven long years since the pop queen last blessed the stages of South Florida with her Femme Fatale Tour at American Airlines Arena. For the Britney Army stationed in the subtropics, the delay feels like an eternity. Disappointed fans are still kicking themselves for not catching her Piece of Me residency at Las Vegas' Planet Hollywood. Luckily, you have another chance to catch her in action. The highly anticipated show will stop at the Hard Rock Event Center in Hollywood for three nights this summer. We millennials desperately need to drunkenly belt out hits such as "...Baby One More Time," "Oops!... I Did It Again," and "I'm a Slave 4 U." 8 p.m. Friday, July 27; Saturday, July 28; and Sunday, July 29, at Hard Rock Event Center, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets cost $105 to $330 via ticketmaster.com.
2. Jay-Z and Beyoncé's On the Run II. Shut down the banks, schools, and roads. Jay-Z and Beyoncé will return to Miami at the end of the summer for one night at Hard Rock Stadium, and if you miss them again, the joke's on you.
3. Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour. Is there bad blood between you and Mom because she's treating you to only one concert this summer? Fear no more, you First-World, pop-loving angels. Because if there's one thing you didn't know you needed to help you decide which show to catch, it's a Reputation Stadium Tour review by reality star Spencer Pratt. He told Cosmopolitan after Swift's show in Pasadena: "If the world felt more like a Taylor Swift concert, I don't think there would be wars." Well, there you have it. T. Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour — along with Miami's very own Camila Cabello and Charli XCX — will make its way to the ginormous Hard Rock Stadium this August. 7 p.m. Saturday, August 18, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets cost $49 to $899 via ticketmaster.com.
4. The Smashing Pumpkins' Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour. Everywhere you turn, someone is gushing about the Smashing Pumpkins' reunion tour headed to the American Airlines Arena this summer. Because who wouldn't be pumped to see Billy Corgan, James Iha, and Jimmy Chamberlin reunite on a tour for the first time in 18 years? The 39-city reunion tour, sans D'Arcy Wretzky, will hit cities coast-to-coast in celebration of the band's 30th anniversary. If you've been paying attention to Corgan's Instagram page, you probably already saw the still from the band's comeback music video, "Solara." And it turns out you got the ticket of the summer: The band recently announced Metric will support the upcoming tour on select dates, including Miami. Who's ready? 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 24, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $23 to $125 via ticketmaster.com.
5. Shakira's El Dorado World Tour. Remember when this town went absolutely crazy after Shakira played a surprise pop-up set at the Wynwood Yard last May? The show, dubbed one of Miami's best music moments of 2017, was a treat the city's die-hard fans will never forget. After an unfortunate vocal-cord hemorrhage last year, the Colombian singer was forced to postpone three South Florida shows originally scheduled for mid-January. This summer, she'll return to South Florida for three consecutive shows — two in Miami and one in Sunrise. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 15, at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-7000; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $39.50 to $186.50 via ticketmaster.com. 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 17, and Saturday, August 18, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $46.50 to $186.50 via ticketmaster.com.
6. Janet Jackson's State of the World Tour. No matter how you slice it, Janet Jackson is a bona fide star.
7. Sam Smith: The Thrill of It All Tour. When the British dreamboat paid a visit to the Magic City in 2015, New Times called his first-ever arena tour "flawless" and said he "made sweet love to Miami" at the American Airlines Arena. This July, the Grammy-winning singer will return in support of his second album, November's The Thrill of It All. Each ticket purchased through ticketmaster.com includes a physical copy of The Thrill of It All. To ensure a hassle-free night of smooth serenades, ditch the car, save some cash, and take Metromover. 8 p.m. Saturday, July 14, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $31 to $121 via ticketmaster.com.
8. The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore. You might have missed the coheadlining tour announcement made by Kesha and Macklemore. In the lighthearted tour promo video, Macklemore decides to leave music and take up rollerblading, but Kesha persuades him to come on tour. Anything is possible in 2018. The two will bring their Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore tour to the American Airlines Arena, where they'll perform hits from their latest albums, which will most likely include a performance of the duet "Good Old Days." The two are set to begin touring in June across North America, where the artists will donate $1 from every ticket sold to charity. Kesha will give a portion of her proceeds to Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN), and Macklemore will donate to PLUS 1. 7 p.m. Saturday, August 4, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $27 to $122 via ticketmaster.com.
9. Janelle Monáe's Dirty Computer Tour. You know those moments when you have to restart a song before it ends because it's so good you can't bear one second without it? Try getting through Monáe's latest release of pure sonic gold without repeating a track. Hot off the heels of her third full-length, Dirty Computer, which features collaborations with Brian Wilson, Grimes, Pharrell, and Zoë Kravitz, the Billboard chart-topping musician will hit the road across North America with her Dirty Computer Tour. Monáe's upcoming show at the Fillmore is on a Friday night, people, so there's no excuse to miss this queen. 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 27, at the Fillmore, 700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $45 to $92 via livenation.com.
10. Vans Warped Tour. No matter how much makeup you put on to try to cover the holes of snake-bite piercings past, your teenage angst will forever shine through, and so will your love for emo. After 24 years, the famed Vans Warped Tour we all know and once loved will embark on its final cross-country run, with its last date in West Palm Beach August 5. Because how could you not celebrate the end of an era at the very music festival where you got your precious prepubescent teeth smashed in for the first time? Take a trip down memory lane with these 2008 Warped Tour gems. 11 a.m. Sunday, August 5, at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; westpalmbeachamphitheatre.com. Tickets cost $30 to $45 via ticketmaster.com.
Honorable mentions: J. Cole at the American Airlines Arena August 14 and Lauryn Hill July 31 at Bayfront Park Amphitheater.
