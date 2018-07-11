The Ten Best Weekly Parties in Miami

In 2015, New Times declared, "The weekly party has all but gone the way of the dinosaur in South Florida, killed not by a massive comet rocketing to Earth but by some combination of bottle service, a tourist-driven market, and a serious lack of people willing to take the risk of getting a regularly scheduled gathering on the calendar." While that sentiment remains valid, there's still a handful of clubs and bars in Miami willing to take the risk.
If you're looking for Miami's top spots for fun every night, here are the ten best weekly parties from South Beach to Wynwood.
1. Double Stubble at Gramps. Dubbed one of Miami's best LGBT and queer dance parties and one of the top drag shows in town, Double Stubble at Gramps is the glitter and sparkle every Thursday night needs. You can count on resident DJs Mystic Bill, Hottpants, and Terence Tabeau to keep the dance floor moving until 2 a.m. with funky and fabulous disco beats. The weekly kiki features $8 Clément Rhum double daiquiris that'll have you screaming for the rotating drag shows on the catwalk at 10 and 11:30 p.m. Keep in mind, you better bring tip money for the performers. Double Stubble,
2. Gathering at Do Not Sit on the Furniture. If you thought not being allowed to sit on the furniture was just your grandma being overprotective with her plastic slipcovers, think again. This dimly lit intimate spot, better known to beat-heads as Do Not Sit, is the place to come dance every Wednesday night. There's an incredible sound system and DJs to boot. 10 p.m. Wednesdays at 423 16th St., Miami Beach; 510-550-5067; donotsitonthefurniture.com.
3. The Love Below at Las Rosas. The famed Tuesday night party was a mainstay at the Electric Pickle for more than two years. But this past May, the Love Below moved west and relaunched at its new home in Allapattah, Las Rosas. Despite the move, it's better than ever. Plus, there's more room to dance. The party, which celebrates its third anniversary this month, was started by
4. La Pachanga at Ball & Chain. This Eighth Street beauty, recently voted by readers the best Latin club in town in New Times' Best of Miami 2018, has a packed calendar of weekly programming. But its weekly party, La Pachanga, is the spot for Saturday night dancing that makes your body hurt so good, waking up for Sunday morning brunch is not an option. La Pachanga features live performances outside on the Pineapple stage and DJs spinning inside on the dance floor until 3 a.m. Are you really partying in Miami if you aren't getting down to Latin beats at Ball and Chain? The answer is no. 10 p.m. Saturdays at 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-643-7820; ballandchainmiami.com. Admission is free.
5. Rum & Bass at Coyo Taco. Rum & Bass has been a staple of the back room of Miami's best taco spot since 2015. Coyo Taco, dubbed one of Miami's most unlikely music venues by New Times for its nondescript bar, hosts the weekly party presented by Walshy Fire every Tuesday night starting at 10 p.m. It's the place to be for those looking to let off some steam and dance a whole lot. Miami can get down for free at Rum & Bass, and ladies can take advantage of the open bar until 11 p.m. There's no better way to celebrate Taco Tuesday than with a little rum and bass at Coyo Taco. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesdays at 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-573-8228; coyo-taco.com. RSVP via rumandbass.eventbrite.com. Admission is free.
6. Backyard Boogie at Wood Tavern. Day drinking is really the only way to cope with impending Monday woes, and there's no better place to do it than the backyard of one of Wynwood's best clubs. The laid-back party has been a Sunday staple for years and is one of the bar's longest-running weekly events. It offers $15 ice cold buckets of Tecate and Sunday punches from 3 p.m. to midnight. On the decks,
7. Reggae Sundays at the Wynwood Yard. Sunday daytime parties in Miami are definitely a thing, and there definitely isn't a shortage of them. But this weekly all-ages outdoor event was singled out as Sunday's best vibes in New Times' Best of Miami 2018, which said: "Kulcha Shok's Reggae Sundays at the Wynwood Yard are the best way to bridge the gap between weekend relaxation and getting a head start on the week ahead." Reggae Sundays, also known as Church, got their start in 2006 at the now-defunct Jazid and have been the go-to for reggae lovers for more than a decade. Every Sunday from 2 p.m. to midnight, catch live reggae bands and DJs at this weekly Wynwood party. 2 p.m. to midnight Sundays at 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free.
8. Bad Company at Basement. When
9. Satan's River at Mama Tried. This cool, new late-night cranny in downtown Miami is doing something our city has never experienced before and didn't know it needed: a country music night done right. (Line dancing at the now-defunct World of Beer Kendall location does not count,
10. Terrestrial Funk at Gramps. This free Tuesday night party at Gramps is the laid-back weekday spot to unwind after a hard day. Every Tuesday beginning at 9 p.m., catch Brother Dan and guest DJs bringing "sounds from around the globe" on the patio. Inside the bar, join Miami's favorite
