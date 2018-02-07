The Top Ten Valentine's Day Events in Miami

Are you coupled up for Valentine's Day this year or single and fabulous? Either way, people put way too much pressure on themselves on the national holiday of love. Those in relationships often expect to be swept away by their significant others, which can overly heighten expectations. And singles far too often dread the day and spend it feeling lonely. Both scenarios are wastes of a day that can be enjoyable no matter your relationship status.

Whether you're looking for an evening with your special someone or a singles' night out with your most beloved friends, Miami has plenty of options for Valentine's night, and they don't just involve outrageously expensive dinner plans. Think beyond the chocolate-covered clichés this year. Here are the top ten Valentine's events in town this week.

1. Dirty Dancing at the Miami Beach Edition's Movies in the Sand. "Nobody puts bae in a corner." Is that how the line goes? Refresh your memory of a date-night movie classic at a free Valentine's Day screening of Dirty Dancing. The film is part of the Miami Beach Edition's recurring Movies in the Sand film series. Dirty Dancing is the second of three screenings starring the late Patrick Swayze. The series continues with To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar on Friday, March 16. 9 p.m. Wednesday, February 14, at the Miami Beach Edition, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami; 786-257-4500; editionhotels.com/miami-beach. Admission is free.

2. Valentine’s Day Drag Queen Champagne & Milk Wrestling. And now for something completely different. When you ponder Valentine's Day, you probably think of roses, boxes of chocolates, and red lingerie. Drag queens wrestling in an inflatable pool of champagne and milk has probably never made your list. Yet somehow, someone at Sweet Liberty Drinks and Company dreamed this up, and for Valentine's Day they're making the wildest of dreams come true. Guests are encouraged to not only spectate but also participate, so bring that special someone you've been meaning to — ahem — "wrestle." 10 p.m. Wednesday, February 14, at Sweet Liberty Drinks and Supply Co., 237 20th St. Ste. B, Miami; 305-763-8217; mysweetliberty.com. Admission is free.



3. Coco Jelly: Valentine's Day Edition. Basement Miami welcomes you this Valentine's Day, whether you're taken or ready to mingle. Couples skate free at this week's edition of their recurring Coco Jelly party, but you can make it single ladies' night with the girls, too — ladies drink and ice skate for free until midnight. Enjoy DJ sets by Gyptian, Reid Waters, and Silent Addy. 11 p.m. Wednesday, February 14, at Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami; 786-641-7119; basementmiami.com. Admission is free.

4. Side Bae Valentine's Day. There is one group that does get rightfully lonely on Valentine's Day — side baes. The RnBae Collective knows February 14 is for your Main Bae, but they want everyone to feel the love on National Side Bae Day — the day after Valentine's Day. As always, they've got you hooked up with the best R&B acts South Florida has to offer, with performances by Irie Reyna, Kayland, and Alex Kevay, and a DJ set by DJ Steph Honey to get you in the mood for lovin'. 9 p.m. Thursday, February 15, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; rnbae.com. Tickets are $8 via eventbrite.com.

5. "I Love the '80s" Valentine's Day Party. What's your special song for your romantic partner? Modern English's "I Melt With You" or the Cure's "Lovesong" always seem to get the butterflies fluttering again. You may just hear them when Churchill's "I Love the '80s" Valentine's Day returns to the Little Haiti dive bar with a celebration of all things '80s. Enjoy sets by Sound Barrier and Armada playing classic songs of the decade by the Smiths, the Cure, the Misfits, and others. 9 p.m. Wednesday, February 14, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com. Admission is $5.

6. Local Love Live: Shake 108 Anniversary. Many couples' anniversaries take place on Valentine's Day. Join in the festivities for one such anniversary this year without having to splurge on an expensive gift. Local indie radio station Shake 108 celebrates two years of "Local Love Live!" with live art, poems, and performances by Uncle Scotchy, Above the Skyline, Afrobeta, and many others. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 14, at 1306 Miami, 1306 N Miami Ave., Miami; 305-377-2277; 1306miami.com. Admission is free.

7. Rosé Over Roses. If you're feeling miserable about Wednesday because Hallmark has brainwashed you into feeling inadequate on this day, you'll appreciate a boozy pick-me-up courtesy of Foxhole Bar's "Rosé Over Roses" event. All ladies drink free rosé from the time the bar opens at 5 p.m. on Valentine's Day until it closes at 5 a.m. the next morning. 5 p.m. Wednesday, February 14, at Foxhole Bar, 1218 14th Ct., Miami; 305-534-3511; foxholebar.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

8. Select Your Valentine. If you're single and looking, Lilt Lounge wants to lend a helping hand in partnership with the League dating app. Starting at 6 p.m., enjoy two-for-one $10 glasses of Pommery Champagne, with the intention of keeping one for yourself and sharing the second glass with a lucky suitor at the other end of the bar. The League members get a complimentary glass of bubbly from 6 to 8 p.m., and Lilt is offering $60 two-for-one bottles of Pommery Champagne all night. You'll leave feeling bubbly that night whether you find a cutie or not. 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 14, at Lilt Lounge, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-351-7403; liltlounge.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

9. Cupid's Undie Run. Valentine's Day is a celebration of love, and what could be more loving than giving back to your community? Cupid's Undie Run calls itself "the nation's largest pantless party," and it's all for a good cause. Runners come decked out in their finest red boxers, boy shorts, and underwear for a mile-long run to help raise awareness of neurofibromatosis and donate to the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Cupid's Run has helped raise $14.5 million for the cause since 2010. Noon Saturday, February 10, at Mana Wynwood, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami. Admission is $40 via cupids.org.

10. Valentine's Day Karaoke. Nothing has inspired more music throughout the history of humankind than love — its exciting beginnings, its moments of struggle, and, sometimes, the pain its loss can bring. Whether you're singing the blues this Valentine's Day or serenading that special someone, Blackbird Ordinary wants to give you the mike at its new, weekly karaoke night. Every karaoke star needs their liquid courage, so enjoy shot specials courtesy of your favorite Brickell bar and share a slice of Wolfdown Pizza with your friends or lover. 10 p.m. Wednesday, February 14, at Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Miami; 305-671-3307; blackbirdordinary.com. Admission is free.

