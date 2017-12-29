The Ten Best Places to Watch New Year's Eve 2018 Fireworks in Miami

Living in Miami means having the luxury to celebrate the new year outside without getting frostbite. The temperature dips below 70 degrees only on occasion, so while your friends up North are bundled up in five layers, you're hanging out on yachts, rooftops, and beaches in December. Bid adieu to 2017 and celebrate the new year in true Miami fashion. From fireworks cruises to oceanside bashes, here are the best places to watch fireworks on New Year's Eve.

1. City of Miami Beach New Year's Eve Celebration. Not many people can show up at New Year's Eve festivities in a bathing suit. While everyone else is freezing their butts off in Times Square, you'll be hanging beachside with your toes in the sand. Grab a blanket, sprawl out, and enjoy a free fireworks show courtesy of the City of Miami Beach. Head to Ninth Street at Ocean Drive to view them. Midnight Sunday, December 31, at Ninth Street and Ocean Drive; Miami Beach.

EXPAND Party at sea this New Year's Eve. Photo by Chris Carter

2. New Year’s Eve Fireworks Cruises. What’s better than partying on land? Partying at sea on multilevel yachts in Miami, that’s what. Hop aboard and take in the views of the Magic City at a late-night maritime bash. A New Year's Eve fireworks cruise is probably one of your best bets for getting a front-row seat to an incredible display. There are a ton of New Year’s Eve party cruise options, so choose wisely. Yachts depart from multiple locations between 8 and 9 p.m. Sunday, December, 31. Tickets start at $149 via newyearscruise.com.

Mr. 305. Photo by Michelle Eve Sandberg

3. Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution. Mr. 305 won't be worldwide this New Year's Eve. That's because Pitbull lost his New Year's Eve special with Fox to Steve Harvey, according to the Miami Herald. But that doesn't mean you can't welcome 2018 in true Miami fashion. Watch a spectacular free fireworks display with Miami's sharpest suit-wearing rapper at Bayfront Park at midnight. Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution won't air on television this year, which is all the more reason not to miss it. 8 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Bayfront Park, 301 N. Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. General admission is free; VIP tickets cost $295 to $495 via worldwidenye.com.

You should be dancing. Photo by Alex Markow.

4. The Biltmore’s Disco Throwback New Year’s Gala. How will you dance your way under the disco ball and into 2018? Will you do the hustle? The bump? The YMCA? The bus stop? Dust off those moves and make your way to the Biltmore’s Disco Throwback New Year’s Gala. The soiree will include champagne and fireworks on the terrace at midnight, a live band and DJ, a four-course dinner with a premium open bar, and a Studio 54-themed dessert lounge. 8:30 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at the Biltmore Hotel, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 305-913-3246; biltmorehotel.com. Tickets cost $125 to $495 via biltmorehotel.com.

The Big Orange doesn't drop; it climbs to the top. Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

5. New Year's Eve at Bluewater. Count down to 2018 up high from the rooftop of the InterContinental Hotel's poolside restaurant. At Bluewater, you'll have a prime spot for fireworks viewing on Biscayne Bay, an open bar from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., live music, choreographed dance performances, and more. Are you really partying in Miami if you aren't on a rooftop? 9 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Bluewater at the InterContinental Hotel, 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami; 305-577-1000; icmiamihotel.com. Tickets cost $177 to $1,180 plus fees via eventbrite.com.

The countdown to 2018 is on. Photo by George Martinez

6. Life’s a Circus New Year’s Eve 2018 at Nikki Beach. This year is the circus you have no problem watching leave town. So kiss it goodbye on the sand at Nikki Beach’s circus-themed New Year’s Eve bash. They’re pulling out all the stops under the big top with a ton of entertainment such as acrobats, aerialists, fire-eaters, midnight fireworks, and other diversions. VIP tables, dinner packages, and open bar packages are available. Good riddance, 2017. 8 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Nikki Beach, 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-538-1111; nikkibeach.com. Tickets cost $100 to $4,550 plus fees via nikkibeachmiamievents.com/nye-2018.

EXPAND This hotel is turning 80! Photo by Monica McGivern

7. New Year's Eve at the Clevelander South Beach. The South Beach hot spot is turning 80 this year and is probably older than your abuela. What better way to celebrate the occasion than with an '80s-themed New Year’s Eve party and great views of the fireworks? The hotel, located in the heart of South Beach on Ocean Drive, offers several options and packages for guests to get their drink on. Enjoy the fireworks in style without getting sand between your toes. 8 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Clevelander South Beach, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-532-4006; clevelander.com. Tickets cost $30 to $2,150 plus fees via eventbrite.com.

Who are you kissing at midnight? Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

8. New Year's Eve 2018: A Night Under the Stars at the Kimpton Epic Hotel. Ever wonder why we lock lips when the clock strikes midnight on New Year's? The romantic tradition is believed to date back to the Eighth Century B.C. during the ancient Roman festival of Saturnalia, according to Bustle. Ring in the new year with a good-luck kiss on the 16th-floor rooftop of the Epic Hotel and catch the fireworks at midnight. Dance under the stars to the grooves of DJ Kristian Caro, and choose from options such as a premium open bar and a chef’s VIP A31 celebration. Who will you kiss at midnight? 9 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Kimpton Epic Hotel, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-424-5226; epichotel.com. Tickets cost $75 to $5,270 plus fees via eventbrite.com.

Head to South Beach. Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

9. New Year’s Eve 2018 at the Gale South Beach Rooftop. The chic boutique South Beach hotel will offer five hours of premium open bar at its New Year's Eve soiree. Think you can hang? Chow down on a full dinner buffet with tasty selections such as beef carpaccio, braised short rib, and chilean sea bass. Toast to the new year with a glass of champagne and a colorful night sky on the rooftop of the Gale Hotel. Don't miss these spectacular rooftop views. 8 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at the Gale South Beach, 1690 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; 305-673-0199; galehotel.com. Tickets cost $389 plus fees via nightout.com.

Celebrate New Year's Eve oceanfront. Photo by George Martinez

10. Santorini by Georgios. WalletHub ranked Miami eighth among the best places for New Year's Eve celebrations. While there isn't a shortage of great places in Miami to enjoy a delicious gourmet meal on New Year's Eve, Santorini by Georgios is taking it to the next level at its oceanfront party. Indulge in the Zeus Feast buffet, a premium open bar, and champagne while you watch fireworks, dancers, a belly-dancer fire show, and other entertainment. 8 p.m. Sunday, December 31, at Santorini by Georgios, 101 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-672-6624; santorinibygeorgios.com. Admission costs $200 plus tax and tips; call for reservations.

