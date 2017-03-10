The Ten Best Parties During Miami Music Week 2017

Richie Hawtin Photo by Alex de Brabant

That thump in the air isn't just the incoming EDM bpm; it's your excited heartbeat about to burst from your chest. The best and brightest of the entire dance community are on their way to Miami, and they want nothing more than to party with you.

Whether you're in the mood for funky deep house or wanna get lost in hard techno vibes, whether you wanna rage in your neon booty shorts or find inner peace in the beats, this year's Miami Music Week has something for you.

Do not sleep on this. Actually, don't sleep at all. Facebook

Twitter

More shares recommend reddit email



Of course, navigating the deep waters of these overflowing streets can be intimidating. Don't miss the party of the year because you couldn't make heads or tails of the offerings. New Times wants you to have the best experience possible, so here are our picks of the very best parties. There's quite the mix of genres and even a party for those of you who aren't yet of legal drinking age. We care. Have fun.

Gina Turner Courtesy photo

The Divine Movement, Featuring Gina Turner & Friends. 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, to 3:30 a.m. Thursday, March 23, at Drinkhouse Fire & Ice, 1672 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-34-2423; sobefireice.com. Tickets cost $35 to $45 via wantickets.com. She's a yogi by day and an international house DJ by night. Gina Turner brings her peace, love, and balanced approach to the chaotic Miami Music Week scene. Come early for the yoga, meditation, and social hour; then stay for the sweet lineup of femme fatales, including Girls Make Beats, Cry Baby, and Miami's Bonnie Beats. Also, this bar is made of ice. That's literally cool.

Pete Tong Photo by Derrick Santini

All Gone Pete Tong. Noon to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-2311; nationalhotel.com. Tickets cost $40 to $60 via wantickets.com. Pete Tong, with his BBC Radio 1 programs such as The Essential Mix, is one of dance music's most beloved curators. His MMW showcase is always a highlight. This year, he brings Bedouin, Better Lost Than Stupid, Joris Voorn, Lee Foss, Nic Fanciulli, Pan-Pot, Skream, and Yotto, plus his own headlining performance.

Oliver Heldens Courtesy of the Darkroom

Oliver Heldens Presents Heldeep Pool. 2 to 11 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Delano Beach Club, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-924-4071; morganshotelgroup.com. Tickets cost $40 to $65 via wantickets.com. Though Oliver Heldens is still cherubic in the face, he knows a great groove when he hears one. He's a master of the modern deep-house style, and he's wrangling some of his best buddies to blow you out of the water. Get ready for Afsheen, Alok, Bakermat, Chris Lake, Dance Klein, SNBRN, Steve James, and Throttle to join Heldens at the helm.

Ghastly Courtesy photo

Deadbeats Goes Off the Deep End. 10 p.m. Thursday, March 23, to 5 a.m. Friday, March 24, at Soho Studios, 2138 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; sohostudiosmiami.com. Tickets cost $30 via ticketfly.com. This is the place for bass. Wear your coochie-cutters, because the asses are gonna clap. Sets from Ghastly, Herobust, Jauz, Mija, TroyBoi, Zeds Dead, and others mean there's gonna be a lot of genre-hopping and spine-crunching. Plus, most of these sets are back-to-back with special secret guests. You kids gon' sweat.

Claude VonStroke Photo by Dan Wilton

Dirtybird Players B2B Throwdown. 11 p.m. Thursday, March 23, to 5 a.m. Friday, March 24, at Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-6666; trademia.com. Tickets cost $10 to $60 via residentadvisor.net. If you're a Dirtybird fan, you already know this party will be one of the best of your season. Get ready for some weird, techy booty jams, because the whole gang is bangin' together. Expect performances by Claude VonStroke, Eats Everything, J.Phlip, Justin and Christian Martin, Shiba San, Ardalan, Will Clarke, and many others. Bring your DB player hats, order a pizza, and get messy.

