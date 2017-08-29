The Ten Best South Florida Concerts Still to Come in 2017

Did you spend all your money on a vacation getaway this summer? Perhaps that wasn't the best idea, since you already live in paradise. If that is the case, though, you'll probably want to scrounge up some more cash to catch some of the concerts coming to South Florida in the remaining four months of 2017. In a year that's included near-nuclear standoffs, race rioting in the streets, and toilet tweets from the commander-in-chief, music seems to be the silver lining that's getting us all through each trying day.

Beyoncé, U2, Paul McCartney, and Guns N' Roses have all put Miami on their tour itineraries this year, and there's still plenty more live music to see before the year is up. Here's a rundown of some of the best artists heading down south.

Paramore. At a time when live guitars and drums are almost passé to the millennial set, Paramore has managed to maintain its place as one of today's leading rock bands, but that didn't stop the band from pursuing a Talking-Heads-inspired '80s pop sound with 2017's After Laughter. The album was critically acclaimed, but fans were hesitant to get on board with a sound that was miles away from the aggressive pop punk of the first album, Riot! Nevertheless, Paramore's fans are an obsessive bunch, so they're likely to buy tickets to the show anyway. But if they don't, a new sound means there's always room for new fans. 8 p.m. Friday, September 8, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets for this event are sold out.

Depeche Mode Courtesy of Press Here

Depeche Mode. The '80s electronic goth kings will cloud the skies over Miami's too-sunny disposition when they take over the AAA later this month with songs like "Personal Jesus," "Enjoy the Silence," and "Strangelove." With mainstream music taking a sharp detour toward the electronic over the past decade, you'll want to pay respects to the musicians who pioneered the sounds that influence some of today's biggest artists. 7:30 p.m. Friday, September 15, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets are $35 to $140 via ticketmaster.com.

Lauryn Hill Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

Ms. Lauryn Hill and Nas. Two living legends and heavyweights of hip-hop will take the stage as co-headliners at Bayfront Park later this month. Over two decades into their careers, Nas and Lauryn Hill continue to be the beating hearts of hip-hop. After her work with the Fugees, Hill only needed one solo album to be known as a legend, and with a few under his belt, Nas continues to be one of the most necessary voices in American life. Expect a live collaboration on 1996's "If I Ruled the World" — it's only right. 6:30 p.m. Friday, September 22, at Bayfront Park Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Tickets are $37 to $140 via livenation.com.

Arcade Fire Photo by Guy Aroch

Arcade Fire. Grizzly Bear may have survived the Pitchfork era, but the members of Arcade Fire are the undisputed kings and queens of the indie-pop world in 2017. They've always been known for their raucous, high-energy shows, but the pop sound of their latest album, Everything Now, lends itself to what will probably be one of the biggest dance party ragers Coral Gables' Watsco Center has ever seen. The band also recently gave Miami's film community some shine by choosing Borscht Corp as directors for the "Signs of Life" video. 8 p.m. Saturday, September 23, at Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables; 855-925-6027; watscocenter.com. Tickets are $35 to $75 via ticketmaster.com.

Bruno Mars Photo by Kai Z Feng

Bruno Mars. The voice behind "Uptown Funk" is one of today's most dynamic live performers. He headlined the Super Bowl stage in 2014 with his slick pop reinterpretation of classic doo-wop influences channeled through a Michael Jackson and James Brown filter. When he was asked back two years later, he managed to outshine Coldplay and stood shoulder to shoulder with Beyoncé. Mars can sit at the piano and bring remorseful exes to tears with "When I Was Your Man," but he's at his best when he's moonwalking to retro bops like "That's What I Like," "24K Magic," and "Locked Out Of Heaven." 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 18, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets are $45 to $175 via ticketmaster.com.



Against Me! Photo by Casey Currey

Against Me! A decade and a half, Gainesville's Against Me! remain one of today's leading bands in the punk sphere. The band's profile was significantly elevated when lead singer Laura Jane Grace became the first musician to come out as trans in Rolling Stone. There were questions at the time about how the fanbase would respond to the news, but those apprehensions seem silly in retrospect, as fans proved to be more loving and supportive than the band could've hoped or imagined. And as Grace has become one of today's foremost trans voices, Against Me! has widened the tent for even more fans and supporters. Their shows are always a wild, sweaty riot. If you haven't moshed in a while, now's your chance. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 24, at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-564-1074; cultureroom.net; Tickets $22.50 via ticketmaster.com.

EXPAND Alt-J Photo by Mads Perch

Alt-J. Who says you need to choose between drums and electronic drum pads? Alt-J has certainly never felt the need to choose sides in their journey toward becoming one of today's most popular bands. The band will extend its stay and hit all the beaches in Miami, playing the Fillmore Miami Beach on Friday and heading to Virginia Key for the House of Creatives Festival with MGMT and Washed Out the following day. 8 p.m. Friday, November 10, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets for this event are $59.50 via livenation.com.

Jay Z Photo by Sayre Berman

Jay Z. The other half of America's royal couple released his thirteenth studio album earlier this summer, shortly after becoming a father for the second and third time. In it, he rapped about America's continued struggles with race and came clean about the infidelity Beyoncé referenced in her album, Lemonade. More than a dozen albums into his career, Hov is proving he still has plenty of stories to tell, and with hits from "Big Pimpin'" to "Dirt Off Your Shoulder" to "Empire State of Mind," Jay's shows a block-party feel. Plus, no Jay Z show is complete without the faint hope of a cameo from the missus on "Drunk In Love" or "'03 Bonnie and Clyde." 8 p.m. November 12, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets are $35 to $220 via ticketmaster.com.

EXPAND Grizzly Bear Photo by Tom Hines

Grizzly Bear. Emerging in the mid-2000's during the Pitchfork indie rock boom, Grizzly Bear has outlasted opinionated blog critics and puzzling Grammy shutouts to remain one of the underground scene's most respected bands. Their songs are like Gregorian chants for the irreligious, and the Fillmore is sure to be transformed into an indie-rock church when their soaring harmonies fill the space of the intimate theater. 8:30 p.m. Thursday, November 18, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets $33 to $500 via livenation.com.

EXPAND Lady Gaga Photo by Mathew Tucciarone

Lady Gaga. After slipping from the pop chart throne with her acid raver album Artpop, Lady Gaga traded in the disco stick for a Rhinestone Cowgirl hat and made her most personal album yet with last year's Joanne. Now she's bringing the hoedown to South Florida with a post-Thanksgiving Day show at American Airlines Arena. Radio may have largely shelved Gaga's country-tinged tracks, but you can expect her Little Monsters to invade downtown Miami in their best DIY couture costume recreations. Whether you loved the last couple of albums or left the station during Born This Way, Gaga proved once again during February's Super Bowl that she stands head and shoulders above her peers when it comes to pipes and live performance. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, November 30, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com; Tickets are $46 to $251 via ticketmaster.com.

