The Ten Best Memorial Day Weekend 2018 Parties

Memorial Day is the time we honor the men and women who have lost their lives serving our country. Our soldiers are gone, but not forgotten. Yet it's no secret we use this holiday weekend to go all-out in true Miami fashion. From poppin' bottles on yachts to going buck wild on South Beach, this town will be raging for at least four days straight. It's a guaranteed Tuesday-crawl-into-work sort of deal. Who's ready? Things are about to get crazy. Here are the ten best Memorial Day weekend parties.

Wear your best white outfit. Photo by Logan Fazio

1. Rock the Yacht All-White Party. Most days, we're rockin' the 9-to-5. But on Memorial Day weekend, you can rock the yacht and your best white outfit aboard the South Beach Lady, a fancy, four-level luxury vessel. The 3.5-hour floating party will offer sounds by DJ Prince, a light buffet, bottle service, and other swanky fixings. At the time of this writing, the site warned there were only 19 tickets left, so act fast. The yacht will depart from 401 Biscayne Blvd. at 11:30 p.m. sharp. Forget your problems at sea, and party in luxury. 10:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, May 25, aboard the South Beach Lady, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 347-581-4943. Tickets cost $75 to $1,000 plus fees via eventbrite.com.

Best of the Best Music Fest 2017 Amadeus McCaskill

2. Best of the Best Music Fest. Best of the Best will return for a 12th year when it takes over Bayfront Park Sunday, May 27. The Memorial Day weekend fest, self-described as the "biggest reggae festival in North America," will feature Mavado, Aidonia, Capleton, Masicka, Bunji Garlin, Fay Ann Lyons, Kerwin Dubois, Hood Celebrityy, Romain Virgo, and many others. If the revelry on South Beach has left you broke and unable to toke, you can still win tickets to the fest here. Friday, May 25, be sure to pass by the Best of the Best preparty at Fate Nightclub. 2 p.m. to midnight Sunday, May 27, at Bayfront Park, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550. Tickets cost $52 to $499 plus fees via bestofthebestconcert.com/tickets.