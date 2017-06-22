The Ten Best LGBT and Queer Parties in Miami

EXPAND Photo by Karli Evans

Miami has a party happening practically every night of the week. You could show up any evening and end up at something well worth checking out. And for queer people, the options are only growing. But with so many events popping up, how do you know where to go? Here’s a collection of some of our favorites.

EXPAND Photo by Karli Evans

1. Counter Corner

After years of seeing local homegrown talent evolve at a packed house every third Sunday at the Corner, Counter Corner recently got much bigger. Free drinks, a large stage for performers, and room to breathe. The party kicked off its revamped edition at 1306 with a mountain of drag performances throughout the night and a ton of dancing, chilling, nail art, and midnight thrifting, and it was wonderful.

Every third Sunday from 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. at 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-377-2277; 1306miami.com. Admission is free.

Fashion Bug Chasers Photo by Kurt Fowl

2. Gender Blender

Related Stories Queer Party Counter Corner Moves to 1306

There's nothing like a queer punk party to spice things up at Churchill’s Pub, and Gender Blender does just that. Not only is it an event with live performances from folks like Fashion Bug Chasers, the Mold, and Nakatomi Plaza, but also there's a major highlighting of local talent such as bands and drag performers.

Every fourth Sunday from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com. Admission costs $5.

DJ Hottpants Photo by Monica McGivern

3. Double Stubble

Formerly known as the early-afternoon tea dance at Gramps, Double Stubble has evolved exponentially thanks to DJ Hottpants and Kurt Fowl, who deliver on the dope tunes and dual personas every Thursday night at the bar. While karaoke goes on inside, you can get down outside and experience not one, but two performances by four drag performers between DJ sets.

Every Thursday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Admission is free. For more information visit facebook.com/doublestubble.

Miss Toto Photo by DJ Hottpants

4. Bingo With Miss Toto

Don't call out bingo if you don't plan to have the right shape, or else Miss Toto will tear you apart before sending you back to your seat. She also might flirt with your boyfriend before breaking down into a surprise performance of Chicago’s “Cell Block Tango” with friends and audience members. That's the kind of thing that makes bingo so fun at Gramps every Wednesday night. Well, that and free drinks, vinyl, planners, gift cards, and concert tickets you can win.

Every Wednesday from 9 p.m. to midnight at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Admission is free. For more information, visit facebook.com/themisstoto.

The bar at Mina's. billwisserphoto.com

5. Lesbian Takeover

Every third Thursday of the month, Mina's Mediterraneo is taken over for a different kind of ladies’ night: Lesbian Takeover. Women are invited to enjoy drink specials and dance the night away to tunes spun by DJ Musicat from 6 to 11.

Every third Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m. at Mina's Mediterraneo, 749 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-391-0300; minasmiami.com. Admission is free but a donation of $10 is suggested. For more information, visit facebook.com/adifferentkindofladiesnight.

