The Eight Best Afterhours Events During Miami Music Week 2017

Damian Lazarus Khris Cowley for Here and Now

Miami's one of the top party cities in the country, but during Miami Music Week, the party's on steroids. And Redbull. And some other lab-crafted substances your mother's never heard of.

Along with sets from the world's best and most sought-after DJs, Miami Music Week offers an endless onslaught of immersive party experiences, often lasting up to an entire 24-hour period. At MMW you can wake up, head straight to the club, spend all day and night dancing, and leave the next morning before the hangover hits. So if you're the kind of person who's already done that at Space for years, MMW is your chance to feel normal next to festies who'll join you just this once.

A 15-hour party is the height of excess during a regular week, but stacked against the many day-long events at MMW, that's taking it easy.

Maybe it's your first year, or perhaps you're a veteran. In either case, start chugging the energy drinks now.

Here's a rundown of some of the best after hours events that will have you calling out of work at 8 a.m. the next morning, or at the very least stumbling into the office with glow-in-the-dark confetti peeking out through sweaty locks of hair.

Roger Sanchez AKA The S-man Photo by Skyler Greene

This year's Undr The Radr showcase is presented and headlined by a veteran. Not only has Roger Sanchez, also known by his alter ego, The S-man, spent more than two decades soundtracking the world's best parties, he's also a bonafide Miami Music Week alum.

Undr the Radr will take over Heart's main room with sets by French house and hip-hop mash-up outfit Amine Edge & Dance, along with Carnao Beats, Darius Syrossian, Flash Mob, Lupe Fuentes, and Sydney Blu.

If you need some time to breathe after dancing for too many hours straight or just want to see the sun joining the festivities in the morning, you can leave Heart's main room and head to the patio, where the Incorrect Showcase features sets by Steve Lawler, Technasia, Anthony Attalla, and more.

Even when you leave the party, you're still at the party.

Undr the Radr. 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Heart, 50 NE. 11 St., Miami; 305-912-3099; heartnightclub.com. Tickets cost $20 to $750.

EXPAND Claptone Photo by Sabrina Feige

Even if you're being safe and are only high on life at The Masquerade Miami's party, you might start to think you're hallucinating when Claptone hits the stage late Wednesday night.

Is it the lack of sleep, or is that a giant human-bird hybrid behind the decks? It's not a hallucination. Claptone will bring his globe-trotting Masquerade to Miami for Miami Music Week, and he's bringing his mysterious golden bird beak mask with him.

Joining the fantasy musical creature will be Darius Syrossian, Kevin Saunderson, Jonas Rathsman, Mat.Joe, Nhan Solo, and Rodriguez Jr.

This is one of the more affordable MMW parties, so take advantage of catching these DJs at the Masquerade, as they'll be playing multiple, often pricier MMW gigs later in the week.

The Masquerade Miami. 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at Club Space, 34 NE. 11 St., Miami; 305-375-0001; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $15 to $35 via residentadvisor.net.

Claude VonStroke Photo by Dan Wilton

Even if you're a local, it's not a true Miami Music Week experience if you haven't ventured to the sandy, drunken, concrete jungle that is South Beach. Dirtybird Players' B2B Throwdown, headlined by Claude Vonstroke, is worth the Uber special event surge pricing.

Vonstroke will be joined by fellow headliners Justin Martin, Eats Everything, and Shiba San, along with an extended lineup featuring 15 more DJs including Ardalan, Billy Kenny, Christian Martin, and many, many more.

With two rooms of music and an affordable price of admission, you've got a little more cash flow for drinks and all the Redbull refueling you'll need.

Dirtybird Players B2B Throwdown. 10 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Trade, 1439 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-6666; trademia.com. Tickets cost $10 to $60 via residentadvisor.net.

Jamie Jones Courtesy of Listen Up

Unless you're traveling into town for MMW, you already live in paradise. You're used to the beaches and the burning orange glow of those epic Miami sunsets. For some, these are worthy trade-offs for rush hour traffic and ever-rising rent prices, but if you're jaded about living in eternal summer paradise while the rest of the country battles blizzards and wind chills, Paradise In Space has you covered.

Jamie Jones curates and headlines this extraterrestrial getdown, featuring appearances by Green Velvet, Danny Tenaglia, Art Department, Joris Voorn, Lee Foss, Stacey Pullen and others. It's a packed enough lineup to keep the party raging until 6 a.m. the next day. The sun comes up later now - you won't even notice you've been dancing for hours until some rays peek through to the terrace.

Paradise In Space. 11 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Club Space, 34 NE. 11 St., Miami; 305-375-0001; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $35 to $60 via miamimusicweek.com.

