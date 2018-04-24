The Soft Moon Channels Inner Turmoil at Gramps

Although it might be the most significant city of the Sunshine State, Miami has more than enough darkness to go around. Whether it’s because of our dimly-lit clubs or twisted sensibilities, Miamians have a powerful yearning for the macabre, a quality glimpsed in the ongoing survival of long-running goth and new wave party the Kitchen Club, as well as the continued popularity of bands such as The Cure, Depeche Mode, and New Order.

Our city’s fixation on the grim and foreboding might explain why the Soft Moon show at Gramps tomorrow, April 25, is so hotly anticipated. Reflecting the singular vision of singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Luis Vasquez, the Soft Moon began as a way for Vasquez to channel his innermost anxieties and fears into his music. Since the project’s self-titled debut in 2010, the Soft Moon has grown past its post-punk origins to become a vehicle for all manner of sinister sounds, incorporating everything from the danceable beats of EBM and industrial to disquieting drone music.

Vasquez is currently on tour in support of the Soft Moon’s fourth record, February’s Criminal. In addition to being the first Soft Moon release on independent experimental record label Sacred Bones, Criminal sees Vasquez’s voice take center stage for the first time, reflecting the project’s newfound focus on lyricism.

Vasquez described fro New Times how tour audiences are receiving Criminal in a live setting, how it feels to be acknowledged by your musical heroes, and the challenges of staging an involved light show in an outdoor venue.

New Times: How has the tour been going? Several dates have been sold out.

Luis Vasquez: It's been fantastic. I mean, almost every show's been sold out, so it seems like people are reacting pretty well to the new album. So yeah, thing's are going great. Also in Europe 90 percent of the shows were sold out as well, so it's been quite a success.

How heavily has the setlist relied on new material?

I would say at least six or seven of the songs in the setlist are from the new album, and we play between 16 and 18 songs, so quite a bit of the new material is on the new setlist. And people are singing along to the new stuff, which is great. I love that feeling, especially because in the past I wasn't really writing too many lyrics; I was kind of hiding my voice.

What's more important:the lyrical content of the Soft Moon, or vocals that enhance the song's mood?

Well on this record, I felt like it was very important to be more direct with my expression and with my feelings. In the past, I never knew how to express what I felt with words, because I could never put words behind what I was feelin g. So with this record one of the main focal points was for me to just be literal with what I'm saying, a little bit less metaphorical.

In a way it helps me, because ultimately this whole project is like a healing process. So being able to be more direct now that I understand myself a lot more over the years, it's more therapeutic.

What prompted the change from your former label, Captured Tracks to Sacred Bones, a label best known for its experimental and noise bent?

It was something that kind of happened naturally, I just felt like the label was naturally going in a different direction, and... kind of like a relationship, you move on at one point; things change. I've always had this connection with Sacred Bones, even from the beginning, because Sacred Bones and Captured Tracks, they used to share the same office when I first signed. So I've known Caleb [Braaten, the label’s founder] from Sacred Bones for a long time... I always felt like we were going to work together somehow, and years later now I'm on his label.

Why does the grim music of the Eighties — from post-punk to more industrial and EBM-indebted songs — appeal so much to you even if it’s such a diverse array of sounds?

Yeah it's weird [laughs]. I even ask myself the same question, like Why am I using this sort of formula and I'm sticking with it? In terms of expressing myself musically, it's the one template that I feel works the best for me. Because I like heavy dance rhythms; I like percussion; I like noise, distortion; and I like to be dark. So I guess I just kind of fit into that. Even before the Soft Moon, I've tried different styles of music. But this sound works for me the best in terms of expressing myself. I don't know- it's just natural.

What other you know sounds or styles did you try and why did they fall short for you as far as self-expression?

I started out playing punk. And punk was great, but I felt like it was a little bit limited for me, because I like to explore with sounds. And then I started getting into electronic music. I've made drum 'n' bass, I even was in a jazz band for a while [laughs]. I went through Latin music for a while, acoustic music at one point... and then even techno, way back.

And what happened was once I stopped trying to be something that I wasn't, I finally gave up and I said I need to make music for once, so if I'm going to do it I'm going to be honest and be pure. That's when it all happened; it all clicked when I just wanted to communicate.

The Soft Moon had been slotted to open for seminal post-punk and industrial band Killing Joke on a 2016 tour before they dropped out, and you’re playing [Cure frontman] Robert Smith’s Meltdown Festival in June. How does it feel to be directly acknowledged by your sonic forebears?

Being hit up to play by Robert Smith or [Depeche Mode multi-instrumentalist] Martin Gore and things like that? It's insane, it's almost too much to take in; it's like I'm kind of just living in it right now, and I haven't had the chance to step out of it.

Maybe when I'm older, maybe when it's all over... I could kind of have more of a perspective on it, but it's... it's insane. I mean, when I got the email from Robert Smith about the Meltdown Fest, that was a pretty intense feeling, a rollercoaster of emotions. It feels unreal, but at the same time it's a beautiful thing.

Do outdoor venues like Gramps pose a challenge as a dark, closed venue?

Yeah, we really rely on a pretty intense show; it has to be visual, and of course, it has to be sonic. Gramps is more like a... party club, I guess. So in those scenarios what I like to do is just kind of perform my ass off if there's not the proper set up on-stage with all of the gear and the lighting. But ultimately it's just about the energy, and every night is different. Sometimes nights without the things that we need onstage, sometimes those nights are amazing, but it's all about the energy, and I’ve felt that with Gramps, with Miami.

How do you feel about the The Soft Moon project's upcoming ten year anniversary?

This whole project for me has been a means to reach some sort of inner peace or happiness. But it's kind of taken me a little bit more into the darkness, into the dark abyss. And I'm starting to realize, I think I'm doing it on purpose. I feel like I need to live in turmoil. ... I'm kind of addicted to feeling like opening up wounds and the scars, and living in a fucked up world, for lack of a better word [laughs]. And I think that's ultimately what the meaning of the whole project is- to just kind of live in chaos.

Are you enjoying it at the end of the day?

Ultimately, it's very rewarding; it just makes me feel alive. And having that connection with the audience; having that connection with the fans; having people relate to you and not feeling alone, it's an incredible feeling. I had a hard time communicating, expressing myself emotionally growing up, and to have this now... it's another thing I live for, and is sort of the reason why this project is alive.

The Soft Moon. With Boy Harsher and Laboratory. 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Tickets cost $15 via ticketfly.com.

