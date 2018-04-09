No Amount of Blood will Stop The Revivalists from Singing Blues Rock

Back in April 2017, this story was published: "The Revivalists’ David Shaw Gets Mauled By Tiger Onstage, Keeps Going." The post was an April Fool's Day joke. There was no tiger involved, but the blood gushing from The Revivalists lead singer was as genuine as his work ethic. "I was at Okeechobee Fest and I went down into the crowd. As I ran back to the stage I tripped on a piece of metal." Shaw tells the New Times. "I kept singing and I noticed people looking at me funny. Then I started tasting the blood. I had no idea I cut myself that bad."
The wound needed eight stitches to close up, but Shaw kept playing the set. He had six songs to go whether he looked like a victim of a slasher film or not.
Shaw grew up in Hamilton, Ohio with two unlikely musical influences. "I had one older sister who was always listening to The Grateful Dead. My other sister was always listening to Tool. The Dead taught me how music could be comforting, Tool taught me how it could be guttural." After Shaw won a radio talent contest for his voice he decided to try to making a living from music. "I wanted to relocate. I looked at rents and Los Angeles and New York were too expensive. New Orleans looked doable."
Just weeks after Shaw moved to New Orleans, The Revivalists got their start thanks to happenstance. "I was singing on my front porch on a new song I was working on. Zack (Feinberg) biked by and we struck up a conversation. We decided to start playing open mic nights and one by one we started building a band. the evolution of how every member joined was completely organic."
It took close to a decade for The Revivalists, now seven members strong, to become an overnight sensation. In 2017 the upbeat "Wish I Knew You" got so much radio airplay that it topped Billboard's Adult Alternative chart. The success hasn't spoiled the band, Shaw said. "We've been touring non-stop for ten years. We had the philosophy that if we get a hit, then we get a hit. We have an amazing fan base. Playing 150 dates a year, we've for years heard them all singing loud to all our songs."
The band has been working on a follow-up to that hit. A new record is in the can, but the otherwise open Shaw said his PR people told him not to discuss specifics like a release date or title. But he was willing to say they sifted through sixty songs to get to what's on the album. He also added that you will most likely hear a couple songs from the new record when they play at The Fillmore on April 13.
"The show is open," he said describing what South Florida audiences can expect. "We jam and give you songs you haven't heard before along with songs you have heard. We go all out, but we don't take things too seriously. We crack some jokes." They also will keep the show going, no matter how badly they might be injured.
The Revivalists play at 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 13, at Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. 305-673-7300. Tickets cost $30 to $45 via livenation.com.
