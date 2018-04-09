No Amount of Blood will Stop The Revivalists from Singing Blues Rock

Back in April 2017, this story was published: "The Revivalists’ David Shaw Gets Mauled By Tiger Onstage, Keeps Going." The post was an April Fool's Day joke. There was no tiger involved, but the blood gushing from The Revivalists lead singer was as genuine as his work ethic. "I was at Okeechobee Fest and I went down into the crowd. As I ran back to the stage I tripped on a piece of metal." Shaw tells the New Times. "I kept singing and I noticed people looking at me funny. Then I started tasting the blood. I had no idea I cut myself that bad."

The wound needed eight stitches to close up, but Shaw kept playing the set. He had six songs to go whether he looked like a victim of a slasher film or not.

Shaw grew up in Hamilton, Ohio with two unlikely musical influences. "I had one older sister who was always listening to The Grateful Dead. My other sister was always listening to Tool. The Dead taught me how music could be comforting, Tool taught me how it could be guttural." After Shaw won a radio talent contest for his voice he decided to try to making a living from music. "I wanted to relocate. I looked at rents and Los Angeles and New York were too expensive. New Orleans looked doable."