Homegrown Band the Remyz Plays What Feels Right

The Remyz doesn't sound like a typical Miami band, but it might just be one of the most Miami acts playing in the city right now. The five-piece lineup includes a Bahamian frontman, a Colombian bassist, an African-American drummer, a Puerto Rican guitarist, and a Dominican guitarist. They all attended Miami Palmetto Senior High together. Even the way they started playing together sounds particularly apt for this town.

The musicians were all in a jazz band, "but then we started skipping class and started jamming together a bunch," says Oscar Familia, one of the guitarists. "There was an auditorium near the jazz room, so we'd just skip there. Nobody was in the auditorium during class, so we'd just be jamming out. We'd bring in all the speakers, everything, in the auditorium... while people were testing." The bandmates even recall one session when they were caught by a school security guard — who promptly joined them and began playing keyboards.

The Remyz ' sound is difficult to nail down because each member brings his own musical aesthetic. Drummer Justin Godbolt plays gospel music at church. Oscar Familia, one of the guitarists, has recently become hooked on mariachi music. Their collective vibe is something akin to what Morris Day and the Time might've sounded like if they were in their early 20s and came up in Miami rather than Minneapolis: funky with plenty of bounce and heavy hints of L atin jazz, rock 'n' roll, R&B, and soul.