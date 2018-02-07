Homegrown Band the Remyz Plays What Feels Right

The
The musicians were all in a jazz band, "but then we started skipping class and started jamming together a bunch," says Oscar Familia, one of the guitarists. "There was an auditorium near the jazz room, so we'd just skip there. Nobody was in the auditorium during class, so we'd just be jamming out. We'd bring in all the speakers, everything, in the auditorium... while people were testing." The bandmates even recall one session when they were caught by a school security guard — who promptly joined them and began playing keyboards.
Practically all of the members play an instrument different from the one they started on in their jazz-band days, which, according to Davis, contributes to how they make music. "We trust everybody's feeling. I feel like we all know that we have pretty good musical ears for each other, especially with how we're not on our original instruments, so we have to really play by feeling and what feels right," the 21-year-old frontman says. "That's what kind of band we are."
That strategy of trusting one another and playing what feels right works for this group of friends. In their short career thus far, they've carved out a niche in their city. They were named Songwriters Showcase of America's band of the year in
"We have a big plan," Davis explains. "We're trying to release a music video. We have our logo that's almost done that we're releasing as our brand, our new look. We're releasing merch; we're releasing
You can find the
But bassist Chris Martinez says they aren't interested in simply doing what they know. "We're all constantly wanting to change the way we play so we're not at the same constant thing. We all like to keep growing as musicians," he begins and then pauses.
Davis completes his thought, as old friends often do: "We challenge ourselves every day. We're always challenging ourselves."
