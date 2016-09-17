The Miami Concerts That Have Us Excited for the Weekend

Your ears suffering from a lack of live music? We've got an antidote. Photo by Alexander Oliva

Hey, there. It's me, weekend. What's that? You're bored and your ears and hungry for frothy melodies? Well, why didn't you say something earlier?

This weekend we've got the Miami Music Festival from Around the World happening all weekend at the Wertheim Performing Arts Center at FIU. It'll be classy as hell, bro.

Keep that fancy feeling going while you walk around the Design District and soak up some free music all day Saturday.

Photo by Louise Haywood Shiefer

When the sun goes down Saturday, Floating Points will bringing his unique brand of electronic to the North Beach Bandshell.

One Love Miami Photography

Catch some awesome local tunes on Sunday at Gramps all while helping to preserve the Everglades.

Oh, and, of course, there's Kanye, who we learned this week has near-miraculous powers.

And don't you dare use Zika as an excuse to stay inside.

