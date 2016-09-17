The Miami Concerts That Have Us Excited for the Weekend
|
Your ears suffering from a lack of live music? We've got an antidote.
Photo by Alexander Oliva
Hey, there. It's me, weekend. What's that? You're bored and your ears and hungry for frothy melodies? Well, why didn't you say something earlier?
This weekend we've got the Miami Music Festival from Around the World happening all weekend at the Wertheim Performing Arts Center at FIU. It'll be classy as hell, bro.
Keep that fancy feeling going while you walk around the Design District and soak up some free music all day Saturday.
|
Photo by Louise Haywood Shiefer
When the sun goes down Saturday, Floating Points will bringing his unique brand of electronic to the North Beach Bandshell.
|
One Love Miami Photography
Catch some awesome local tunes on Sunday at Gramps all while helping to preserve the Everglades.
Oh, and, of course, there's Kanye, who we learned this week has near-miraculous powers.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
Related Locations
10910 SW 17th St.
Miami, FL 33174
7275 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33141
176 NW 24th St.
Miami, FL 33127
140 NE 39th St.
Miami, Florida 33137
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
FOOL'S GOLD DAY OFF: MIAMI
TicketsSat., Sep. 17, 3:00pm
-
The Private Club Tour
TicketsSat., Sep. 17, 7:00pm
-
Lil Boosie and Plies
TicketsSat., Sep. 17, 7:30pm
-
DCA Jazz Ensemble
TicketsSat., Sep. 17, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!