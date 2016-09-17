menu

The Miami Concerts That Have Us Excited for the Weekend

Miami's Best Concert of the Week: A Classy Alternative to Kanye


The Miami Concerts That Have Us Excited for the Weekend

Saturday, September 17, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Miami New Times staff
Your ears suffering from a lack of live music? We've got an antidote.
Your ears suffering from a lack of live music? We've got an antidote.
Photo by Alexander Oliva
A A

Hey, there. It's me, weekend. What's that? You're bored and your ears and hungry for frothy melodies? Well, why didn't you say something earlier?

This weekend we've got the Miami Music Festival from Around the World happening all weekend at the Wertheim Performing Arts Center at FIU. It'll be classy as hell, bro.  

The Miami Concerts That Have Us Excited for the Weekend
Photo by Phillip Pessar via Flickr cc

Keep that fancy feeling going while you walk around the Design District and soak up some free music all day Saturday. 

The Miami Concerts That Have Us Excited for the Weekend
Photo by Louise Haywood Shiefer

When the sun goes down Saturday, Floating Points will bringing his unique brand of electronic to the North Beach Bandshell. 

The Miami Concerts That Have Us Excited for the Weekend
One Love Miami Photography

Catch some awesome local tunes on Sunday at Gramps all while helping to preserve the Everglades. 

The Miami Concerts That Have Us Excited for the Weekend
Carl Bjorklund / Shutterstock.com

Oh, and, of course, there's Kanye, who we learned this week has near-miraculous powers. 

And don't you dare use Zika as an excuse to stay inside. 

