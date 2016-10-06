The Miami Bars Staying Open So You Can Drink Your Way Through Hurricane Matthew
|
Of course Mac's is going to be open tomorrow.
Photo by Alex Markow
While most of South Florida hunkers down with bathtubs full of clean drinking water, a few dozen warriors will be giving mother nature the middle finger with one hand while holding a stiff drink in the other.
We've called up some of Miami's best bars that are choosing to stay open today during Hurricane Matthew so you can drink your way through the storm that's got everyone all flabbergasted. We'll continue to update this list is we find more, but, for now, these are your best bets.
8. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com.
Gramps will be open at 11 a.m. with pizza, wings, and a full bar ready to go. From owner Adam Gersten: "The captain must go down with the ship."
7. Lost Weekend, 218 Española Way, Miami Beach; 305-672-1707.
The newly 20-year-old Lost Weekend intends to stay open for regular business from the hours of 4 p.m. to 5 a.m.
6. Fritz & Franz Bierhaus, 60 Merrick Way, Coral Gables; 305-774-1883; facebook.com/fritzandfranzbierhaus.
Fritz & Franz is celebrating Oktoberfest and, dammit, they're not letting a fucking hurricane stop them. "The tents are up, and we're going to ride out the storm," the restaurant told our food section.
5. Mac's Club Deuce, 222 14th St., Miami Beach; 305-531-6200; macsclubdeuce.com.
It'll take more than some wind to keep Mac's closed. The Miami Beach dive will be open normal hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 a.m. Or, as the bartender on the phone said: "As long as they don't evacuate the beach we'll be OK."
4. Ted's Hideaway, 124 2nd St., Miami Beach; 305-532-9869.
Upcoming Events
-
Dopapod & Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
TicketsSat., Oct. 8, 8:30pm
-
Taking Back Sunday
TicketsSun., Oct. 9, 7:00pm
-
Sin Bandera
TicketsSun., Oct. 9, 8:00pm
-
Eros Ramazzotti
TicketsSun., Oct. 9, 8:00pm
-
Chance The Rapper: Magnificent Coloring World Tour
TicketsMon., Oct. 10, 8:00pm
All will remain the same at the Miami Beach's Ted's Hideaway. The bar will be open normal hours barring any unforeseen circumstances, from 12 p.m. to 5 a.m.
3. Barracuda Bar & Grill, 3035 Fuller St., Miami; 305-918-9013; barracudabargrill.com.
Coconut Grove's favorite dive bar will be operating normal hours, 12 p.m. to 3 a.m.
2. Abbey Brewing Company, 1115-1117 16th St., Miami Beach; 305-538-8110; abbeybrewinginc.com.
The Abbey will be serving up brews to those who can brave the Miami Beach flooding tomorrow from 1 p.m. to 5 a.m. Judging by the amount of flooding the beach has seen in the past, you might want to arrive via kayak.
1. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW 1st Ave., Miami; 305-671-3307; blackbirdordinary.com.
As of yesterday afternoon, Brickell's Blackbird Ordinary said it was planning to stay open today for its normal 3 p.m. to 5 a.m. hours.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Henry Rollins: Spoken Word
TicketsThu., Oct. 6, 8:00pm
-
Sum 41's Don't Call It A Sum Back Tour
TicketsFri., Oct. 7, 6:30pm
-
South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble: The Four Elements
TicketsSat., Oct. 8, 7:00pm
-
Simply Tina: The Ultimate Tina Turner Tribute
TicketsSat., Oct. 8, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!