The Miami Bars Staying Open So You Can Drink Your Way Through Hurricane Matthew

Of course Mac's is going to be open tomorrow. Photo by Alex Markow

While most of South Florida hunkers down with bathtubs full of clean drinking water, a few dozen warriors will be giving mother nature the middle finger with one hand while holding a stiff drink in the other.

We've called up some of Miami's best bars that are choosing to stay open today during Hurricane Matthew so you can drink your way through the storm that's got everyone all flabbergasted. We'll continue to update this list is we find more, but, for now, these are your best bets.

8. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com.

Gramps will be open at 11 a.m. with pizza, wings, and a full bar ready to go. From owner Adam Gersten: "The captain must go down with the ship."

7. Lost Weekend, 218 Española Way, Miami Beach; 305-672-1707.

The newly 20-year-old Lost Weekend intends to stay open for regular business from the hours of 4 p.m. to 5 a.m.

6. Fritz & Franz Bierhaus, 60 Merrick Way, Coral Gables; 305-774-1883; facebook.com/fritzandfranzbierhaus.

Fritz & Franz is celebrating Oktoberfest and, dammit, they're not letting a fucking hurricane stop them. "The tents are up, and we're going to ride out the storm," the restaurant told our food section.

5. Mac's Club Deuce, 222 14th St., Miami Beach; 305-531-6200; macsclubdeuce.com.

It'll take more than some wind to keep Mac's closed. The Miami Beach dive will be open normal hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 a.m. Or, as the bartender on the phone said: "As long as they don't evacuate the beach we'll be OK."

4. Ted's Hideaway, 124 2nd St., Miami Beach; 305-532-9869.

All will remain the same at the Miami Beach's Ted's Hideaway. The bar will be open normal hours barring any unforeseen circumstances, from 12 p.m. to 5 a.m.

3. Barracuda Bar & Grill, 3035 Fuller St., Miami; 305-918-9013; barracudabargrill.com.

Coconut Grove's favorite dive bar will be operating normal hours, 12 p.m. to 3 a.m.

2. Abbey Brewing Company, 1115-1117 16th St., Miami Beach; 305-538-8110; abbeybrewinginc.com.

The Abbey will be serving up brews to those who can brave the Miami Beach flooding tomorrow from 1 p.m. to 5 a.m. Judging by the amount of flooding the beach has seen in the past, you might want to arrive via kayak.

1. Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW 1st Ave., Miami; 305-671-3307; blackbirdordinary.com.

As of yesterday afternoon, Brickell's Blackbird Ordinary said it was planning to stay open today for its normal 3 p.m. to 5 a.m. hours.

