Love Burn Brought Group Hugs, Raver Fashion, and Dinosaur Installations to Virginia Key

George Harrison used to tell a famous story about the first time he visited the hippie mecca Haight-Ashbury in San Francisco. The introspective Beatle, who had been turned on to Eastern philosophy and spiritualism in part through acid trips, expected to find young, like-minded people in search of spiritual enlightenment. Instead, he was disappointed to find that most of the young adults he met were more interested in the "dropping out" part of Timothy Leary's spiel than the "tuning in." After the disappointing visit, he compared the kids he'd met with the drunks he'd grown up with in postwar England and swore off acid for good.

It was difficult to guess which brand of hippie or freak you'd find at the survivalist weekend festival Love Burn, Florida's only official Burning Man event. Was this just another generation of wasted kids like the ones Pete Townshend maligned in the Who's "Baba O Riley"? Or were they truly looking for deeper connections with art, with one another, and with nature?

The group hugs are the first clue there are definitely some genuine connections — whether artificially enhanced by touchy love drugs. Everywhere you turned, groups of people were hugging and lying in stoned cuddle puddles under fire-lit geodesic domes on the sands of Virginia Key Beach Park. Couples made out on the grass next to fire installations. Others raved beneath a jungle gym crafted for an adult dance party. Attendees dressed as those they wish to be in daily life — whether in animal costumes, rave-wear, or partially nude — creating a world where burning art installations takes precedence over the outside world.