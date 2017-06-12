The Five Don'ts in Getting Gigs

Want your own adoring fans? Don't do this shit. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

I encounter musicians just about daily who want a gig. Most are incredibly nice, but still make some crucial mistakes. Since most of you have the attention span of a small cat, I am going to focus here on what NOT to do.

1, Do not approach anyone in life who you don't know well and need something from while they are eating. It sounds so simple, but believe it or not it's a thing. Sometimes band leaders even attempt a handshake introduction while interrupting the booker's meal. That's a great way to blow it. Just because that person you need to ask for a gig is temporarily immobile does not mean it's a good time to approach and pitch. If you need further proof, consider this: Have you ever seen an animal try to shake another animal's hand while it's eating.

d,

2. Please don't tag a would-be booker on your shitty thread to promote the show they will never attend in Homestead. Next thing you know, the booker is caught up in a web of uninteresting comments from your seven overly supportive friends. This has never resulted in a gig in the entire history of this planet. This is science here.

d.

3. Don't try to speak to bookers about your band before they hear your music. Ummmm, newp. Nor should you try to meet up and speak with a booker before that person has heard your band. Ummmm, fuck newp. Would you want to hear this? “Hey buddy. You didn't know this, but I have a band! Wanna get some coffee and hear about my hopes and dreams, and see what you can to for me as well???

4. Don't suck. Learn your instrument. Some of your mothers must have told you that they love you and you are awesome way too many times. I can see you now… strolling out of Guitar Center with mom. Fender guitar combo packet under your arm complete with guitar, little amp, and cable. You probably even made the woman buy you an instruction or song book even though you could have easily accessed the info on YouTube.

Also, you might be hot shit on the eyes and will probably squeeze a few gigs out of that too. But that shit gets old. Nothing is more unattractive than a janky, misplaced chord. If nothing else you should want musical respect from your booker. If that band or project doesn't work out at least you will have the recognition and foot in the door.

5. Don't take it personally. Sometimes what you play just may not be right for where you'd like to play. I personally have not booked tons of bands I really like because what they do doesn't work at a particular venue. Sometimes bands are a little green. Sometimes your band can't deliver the necessary number of fans. So don't take it personally.

Just remember: Playing live music is a privilege, not a right. If you work and have some talent, I can promise things will begin to work out.

And here is "do": Do be nice to your sound man if you're lucky enough to have one.

