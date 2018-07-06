The Five Best Miami Venues to See Live Local Music

Can't decide where to go to support Miami's locally grown talent? That's a good problem to have. There's something for everyone every night of the week in each dank corner of this town. Factoring in musical styles, cover charges, and overall vibes, this list rounds up the best venues to see live local music. Get out there, support your local music scene, and start uncovering the wealth of talent that is emerging.

1. Churchill's Pub. No matter how much hardcore scrubbing you may need to endure after a night of sweat-soaked debauchery at this 38 year-old pub, it's worth it. This is the official home of Miami music. In fact, playing Churchill's is a rite of passage for Miami bands. Plus, this Little Haiti pub has jumpstarted the careers of Marilyn Manson and the Mavericks, among others. On any given night, Miami's best live music venue hosts local and touring acts ranging from jazz, punk, metal, hip-hop, and hardcore on its stages. Whether you're there to grab a cold pint at the bar or get buck-wild in the main room, there's a familial feeling amongst its patrons that keep them coming back for the weird. Here's to many more, Churchill's. Don't change one bit — or clean your bathrooms. 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com.

Shirley's at Gramps. Photo by Monica McGivern

2. Gramps. Readers voted this Wynwood cornerstone the best rock club in Best of Miami 2018, and with good reason. Amongst all of the new bars and clubs popping up in the neighborhood, none feel as authentic as this brightly painted orange gem. Local bands often get the opportunity to open for touring acts who come through this spot and get to play on the outdoor stage. But its intimate back room, named Shirley's, is where you'll usually catch impressive locally grown talent playing on the weekends. It has a capacity of about 100 standing with an elevated built-in stage. If the tallest person in the room decides to stand right in front of you, make a beeline towards the booths and climb atop. The venue's quirky pink neon sign even recently made it on the cover of an album by Fifty Eight Hundred, a local Miami band whose drummer just so happens to be Phil Collins' son. 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com.

3. Lagniappe. For an intimate spot to catch locals perform live every night of the week, look no further than this charming wine bar on NE Second Ave. During the week, the music starts at 9 p.m., and the weekend opener starts at 7 p.m., which features a mix of local jazz throughout the week. While there isn't a shortage of great jazz nights in town, New Times' dubbed Sunday nights at Lagniappe the best jazz night in Best of Miami 2018 and claimed, "It's a great way to cap off the weekend and still make it to work Monday without a hangover." The secret to a successful night at Lagniappe is arriving early and beating the crowds. 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0108; lagniappehouse.com.

Get down at The Wynwood Yard. Photo by FujifilmGirl

4. The Wynwood Yard. This lush outdoor tropical oasis is a haven for local talent. Its free weekly music programming features World Music Tuesdays, Jazz at the Yard on Wednesdays, and Reggae Sundays, among others. The open-air venue tends to draw a decent-sized crowd on a regular basis and was singled out as the best venue for local acts in New Times' Best of Miami 2018. Grab a spot on the lawn and kick it under the stars with your boo to enjoy a laid-back night with fresh local finds. 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com.

Bougie's in South Miami. Photo by Jessica Gibbs

5. Bougainvillea's Old Florida Tavern. "Talking throughout the show" and "filming the entire concert on your phone" are just a few of the unforgivable concert crimes one can commit. If you're that person, do us all a favor and stay home. But if there's one thing we can count on from Miami's best suburban live music venue, affectionately known to locals as Bougie's, it's a fun and engaging crowd. Catch live music ranging from rock to reggae and hip-hop Thursday through Sunday, with drink specials peppered throughout. 7221 SW 58th Ave., South Miami; 305-669-8577; bougiesbar.com.