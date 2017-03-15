The Five Best Hip-Hop Parties During Miami Music Week 2017

Ty Dolla $ign Photo by Jory Lee Cory

Miami Music Week, which culminates with the deafening, glitter-and-neon bacchanalia that is Ultra Music Festival, is almost all about the DJs. It is as preoccupied with electronic music as Dr. Seuss was with cats, hats, green eggs, and ham. There are parties around pools/There are parties before school/You'll find parties on the rooftops/You'll find parties in parking lots.

Every so often, though, like the live stage at Ultra, MMW gives us a break from all the thumpin' with something a little more bumpin'. Get ready, because Cypress Hill and Ice Cube headlining at Ultra is only the beginning.

Though there are bound to be a number of pop-up afterparties and secret shows yet to be revealed, a handful of scheduled events are worth checking out. In addition to the smaller venues and various hotel rooftops, it's almost guaranteed that E11even, Sidebar, and King of Diamonds will throw some can't-miss bashes. As always, keep an eye on Instagram and Twitter all week for details, but in the meantime, here's what we know for certain:

Afrojack Presents Jacked Beach. Special performance by Ty Dolla $ign. Noon to 11 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-1701; sbe.com. Tickets cost $60 to $75 via wantickets.com. Like many of his EDM brethren, Nick van de Wall, better known as Afrojack, will pull double duty as an Ultra headliner and an ambassador to the week's shenanigans outside the gates of Bayfront Park. Joining him Thursday, March 23, will be his recent collaborator, Ty Dolla $ign, whom the Dutch DJ enlisted for last summer's hit single "Gone."

Clark Kent will have the crowds forgetting that the week's focus is supposed to be EDM. Facebook

Twitter

More shares recommend reddit email



Game of Throwdowns. With Icey, Left/Right, G$Montana, and NeuroziZ. 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Drinkhouse Fire & Ice, 1672 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-2423; sobefireice.com. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via eventbrite.com. This right here is glorious. Game of Throwdowns is precisely what it sounds like: a Game of Thrones-themed dance and hip-hop party for both nerds and ravers. The invitation reads as follows: "This will be a Game of Thrones themed event. (Costumes are allowed and encouraged.) Select your house and allegiances. DJs will represent their selected Houses and be pitted against each other." Time to break out those Khaleesi and Khal Drogo couples' outfits.

DJ Chuckie. 11 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Rockwell, 743 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-793-3882; rockwellmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 via wantickets.com. Although not strictly a hip-hop artist per se, Chuckie, a Surinamese DJ and producer, mixes a variety of genres, including Caribbean rhythms, into his "Dirty Dutch" sound. He's also worked with a number of hip-hop acts, including 50 Cent, LMFAO, and Lupe Fiasco. Perhaps the best part of this show is that all the door proceeds go toward Fuck Cancer, a Canadian nonprofit that focuses on prevention, early detection, and supporting those affected by cancer.

Clark Kent Courtesy photo

The Originals. With Clark Kent, D-Nice, Rich Medina, Stretch Armstrong, and Tony Touch. 11 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-641-7119; basementmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 via residentadvisor.net. At the height of MMW's dance-music mayhem, the nightclub inside the Miami Beach Edition will put hip-hop center stage throughout the night. Record producer Clark Kent, who has crafted songs for everyone from Mariah Carey to the Notorious B.I.G., anchors a behemoth lineup that will have the crowds forgetting that the week's focus is supposed to be EDM.

Hard 2 Leave, Featuring Carnage. 10 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at E11even, 29 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-829-2911; 11miami.com. Tickets start at $30 via tixr.com. The appropriately named Hard 2 Leave event at E11even is the last hoorah of Miami Music Week. This final dying gasp of revelry even has an end time that reads, "till the party ends." The pied piper leading partygoers into the Miami sunrise after the sun sets on MMW is the Guatemalan trap DJ Carnage. It's a chest-thumping, hard-hitting way to go out dancing.