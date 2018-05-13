Designer Styles of Rolling Loud Impress, Tell a Story of Success

Last night, Meek Mill gave his first show since being released from prison at Rolling Loud. The Philadelphia rapper had endured a Kafka-esque trip through the legal system thanks to a parole violation conviction that was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. His performance, which was introduced by DJ Khaled, can be described as nothing less than a triumphant return, and concluded with his hit "Dreams and Nightmares." Then came a promotional video for the Innocence Project, a nonprofit that battles wrongful convictions.
Curiously, his outfit for the performance was a dirt-bike uniform, blue and green, emblazoned with the number 24. At the spectacle that is Rolling Loud, every piece of clothing sends a message. Meek perhaps wanted to telegraph his allegiance to Philly's underground motocross and ATV community, which is said to give young people in the city an outlet during summer months. Meek was also arrested in New York for riding a dirt bike last year.
Then there was Lil Uzi Vert, who wore a "We Should All Be Feminists" T-shirt. It's a powerful statement, although Uzi might have mixed it up somewhat when he asked if any of the white women in the audience wanted to hook up with his friend.
Almost every rapper on the bill sent a much more prevalent message, whether by wearing jewelry or through conspicuous branding. Meek, for instance, wore a massive diamond-gold chain around his neck that was an unabashed display of wealth. There was a socioeconomic subtext to it; for a black person in a country dominated by racism, there is no shame in letting people know you are not poor. In the hip-hop scene, it's a way to say you've made it, to display one's success — or at least the illusion of it that one's career depends on maintaining.
The kind of apparel worn depended on a few things, including taste, but the general rule is that the richer you're seen to be, the richer you must dress. Migos, which has had four top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, was the richest of the bunch, and thus the trio was positively dripping in diamonds during their main stage set. Lil Pump wore a sweater with Bugs Bunny on it; an educated guess would be that it's Gucci, part of the neo-vintage Gucci aesthetic devised by designer Alessandro Michele and popularized by the "Gucci Gang" rapper.
Outfits got more niche at the side stages. There, the acts were less likely to wear giant jewels and instead decked themselves in buzzy streetwear brands.
This obsession with streetwear and branding trickled down into the crowd. Here is a brief list of all the labels I recognized milling about the festival grounds: Nike, Adidas, Air Jordan, Yeezy, Commes des Garçons Play, Vlone, Supreme, Off-White, A Bathing Ape, Gucci, Balenciaga. There was a non-zero amount of people walking around in $500 Raf Simons Adidas shoes. I wept at the sight.
Of course, this isn't to imply that everyone was running around in Yeezys and Balenciaga. Most of the men at the festival dressed for comfort. The most dynamic outfits included sports jerseys, floral shirts, and graphic tees. There were ball caps, bucket hats, and even some boat shoes (frat bros). Female attendees almost uniformly wore short shorts, strapless tops, and sneakers. But the fact that there was enough of Gucci's trademark red-and-green stripe around to imply a certain truth: If a certain brand does imply one's wealth, enough people are willing to fake it till they make it.
Coming tomorrow: A slideshow of the styles of Rolling Loud.
