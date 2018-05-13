Designer Styles of Rolling Loud Impress, Tell a Story of Success

Last night, Meek Mill gave his first show since being released from prison at Rolling Loud. The Philadelphia rapper had endured a Kafka-esque trip through the legal system thanks to a parole violation conviction that was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. His performance, which was introduced by DJ Khaled, can be described as nothing less than a triumphant return, and concluded with his hit "Dreams and Nightmares." Then came a promotional video for the Innocence Project, a nonprofit that battles wrongful convictions.

Curiously, his outfit for the performance was a dirt-bike uniform, blue and green, emblazoned with the number 24. At the spectacle that is Rolling Loud, every piece of clothing sends a message. Meek perhaps wanted to telegraph his allegiance to Philly's underground motocross and ATV community, which is said to give young people in the city an outlet during summer months. Meek was also arrested in New York for riding a dirt bike last year.

Then there was Lil Uzi Vert, who wore a "We Should All Be Feminists" T-shirt. It's a powerful statement, although Uzi might have mixed it up somewhat when he asked if any of the white women in the audience wanted to hook up with his friend.