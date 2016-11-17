The Eight Best Miami Bars Where You Can Still Smoke
|
Thanks to a bizarre legal loophole, many Miami bars allow smoking.
Photo by George Martinez
Smoking inside is a throwback to a simpler time, reminiscent of the
Eventually, officials learned that 480,000 people die from tobacco use every year. Now, smack dab on every
Look, whether inside or outside a bar, it certainly isn’t a good idea to smoke. Ever. Very smart scientists have determined that it will guide you to an early grave.
But — if you still long for that cancer stick, especially as your blood alcohol content starts to rise, here is a list of the eight best Miami bars that still allow such behavior.
|
Libertine is an upscale joint that still lets you light up.
Photo by Ben Thacker
1. Libertine, 34 NE 11th St., Miami.
Located in the 24-hour district of downtown Miami, across from the bright lights of E11ven, Libertine is a much more
2. Happy’s Stork Lounge, 1872 79th St. Causeway, North Bay Village.
Perched on an unassuming shopping plaza on the way to North Beach, the Happy Stork is a dive bar only a true local would know about. The bar's been sitting at the same location for over 50 years, and the blinds at this dimly lit watering hole probably haven’t been opened since the Vietnam War. Like a true time capsule, the hazards of smoking in an enclosed space don’t concern the sunburned regulars who curl around the bar — at least as long as three domestic beers or three well drinks still cost $6 during the 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. happy hour.
3. Billy's Pub Too, 732 NE 125th St., North Miami.
This divey North Miami Beach spot boasts some of the best wings in Miami. Though cigarette smoke doesn’t particularly pair with tangy buffalo sauce, Billy's Pub Too does also host legendary Wednesday poker nights that do — just make sure not to
4. Round Table, 11205 NW Seventh Ave., Miami.
To the first-timers, this North Miami bar might seem a little scary and unwelcoming initially. First of all, patrons must be buzzed in to enter through the heavy door, and windows are covered to keep curious passersby from peeking inside — which, depending on the type of bar you love, is either a very good or very bad sign. But inside, Round Table is its own quarantined oasis of tobacco smoke and cheap liquor. As long as the bartender keeps whipping up the mysteriously nuclear-blue Long Islands, patrons wouldn’t have it any other way.Next Page
