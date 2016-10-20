The Eight Best Halloween Songs From Miami Musicians

EXPAND Miamians pose during a stroll on Lincoln Road on Halloween 2015. Photo by Chris Carter

It's Halloween season, and while the rest of the country is carving pumpkins and sippin' spiced lattes, Miami is doing spooky the only way it knows how: really, really weird partying.

A lot of scariness and strangeness happens around these parts, so it's only natural that the oddballs who make music in the 305 find their tracks colored by our Bermuda Triangle vibe. Of course, Miamians love to party, and you are probably planning your own Monster Mixes for devilish dance time. Why not curate something with local flavor?

From beelzebub booty bass to trick-or-treat trap, here are eight fabulously freaky Miami music originals for your Halloween fiesta.

Marilyn Manson and the Spooky Kids – "Dope Hat"

Everything Marilyn Manson has ever done is some kind of Halloween-ready spectacle. For the purposes of this list, we take it back to the early days when Fort Lauderdale's own Brian Warner was just a pale, string-bean of a person running around South Florida stages with Scooby Doo lunch boxes, before he blew up into the biggest and scariest superstar in America.

Notorious Nasty – "It's Friday, I'm a Goth"

Goths love Halloween. It's like goth kid Christmas. The Cure are one of the holiest goth bands to ever don the color black, and local stage legend Notorious Nasty gets real weird on this crazed parody. He filmed it one night at The Kitchen Club, South Florida's longest-running goth club.

Miami Booty Club – "Possessed"

What kind of demons lurk in South Beach? Check out the twerking maniacs in this video, where the spirit of Miami Bass past climbed all up into these behinds and set them aflame with twerking terror. Otto Von Schrirach and Debbie D. Attias are the twisted minds behind Miami Booty Club, and if anyone can possess the rear with fear, it's these two.

Bro Safari feat. DJ Craze – "Spooked"

Miami hero DJ Craze teamed up with Bro Safari for this spooktacular trap tune. It's got a ghostly atmosphere and features the terrifying laughter of Vincent Price. Put this one on blast and watch the trick-or-treaters lose their tiny minds.

Spaceghostpurp – "Terror Gang"

Spaceghostpurp's whole catalogue is tinged with the kind of eerie textures that could soundtrack a late-night stroll through a haunted cemetery. “Terror Gang” is especially spine-tingling. In fact, if you say "Spaceghostpurp" three times in a gas station mirror, he might show up and body you ... or maybe just share a spliff. Try it out and report back here.

Blowfly – "Fuck The Devil"

RIP Clarence Henry Reed, AKA the nastiest masked man to ever touch a microphone. Under the name Blowfly, Reed dressed like a superhero and rapped about his hard dick until he was 76, when he passed away in January. This is his most Halloweeny X-rated tune, from 1984's Electronic Banana. A “Tubular Bells” type synths set a haunted scene as Blowfly tells a dastardly tale of devilish desire.

Amtrac – "I'm All Yours"

As it appears on Amtrac's debut album Came Along, “I'm All Yours” isn't all that scary. It's actually a rather danceable tune, but it gets a dark warp for the music video, which in itself is slightly horrifying. He and his friends got all Kubrick with some high-contrast black and white shots. Be careful, you might end up under their mind control powers by the end of this video.

The Dogs – "(Your Mama's On) Crack Rock"

What's scarier than a high-pitched chorus of children singing “your mama's on crack rock?” The crack epidemic was nothing to laugh about, of course, and this cautious tale from a rapper who went on to run King of Diamonds strip club will send a jillion shivers down your spine.

