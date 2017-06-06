Shelborne Cabaret Goes Purple for Prince

Courtesy of the Cabaret South Beach

Miami really doesn't need any more rain this week. Well, unless it’s “Purple Rain.” We can always make an exception for that. And, really, anything related to Prince.

The charming Cabaret at Shelborne South Beach is set to pay tribute to the late musical artist with its “Cabaret Goes Purple” weekend. Shows will be performed from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday, June 8, through Sunday, June 11. The special engagement kicks off one day after what would have been Prince’s 59th birthday.

“Everyone has been inspired by him, and we have quite a few pro singers here on staff,” says Edison Farrow, creator of The Cabaret South Beach, which has been housed at The Shelborne since March. “We wanted to have a tribute night, and what better time to do it for Prince?”

A cast of four servers/bartenders/singers extraordinaire will perform all of the favorites, from “I Would Die for You” to “Kiss” to “When Doves Cry.” The evening is five hours long — there will be no shortage of crooning, squealing, and guitar solos.

In addition to the sounds, there will also be a visual sea of purple. According to Farrow, count on purple glow necklaces, boas, feather headdresses, and “fun little touches to make it a night.” The elements should mesh nicely with the Shelborne’s library-esque bar area, primed for a dark and cozy evening.

“The Shelborne is such an iconic property. With the hits sung here, it really is like you’re time-traveling,” says hotel manager Anamaria Tolci-Soare. “The music, the location, and the atmosphere — it’s a good vibe.”

On top of what’s planned, it wouldn’t be a night at the cabaret without a few surprises.

“Every once in a while, like a few weeks ago, we have someone come in here that just leaves us in awe,” Tolci-Soare says. “We had a young fellow here in town for a wedding. On his way back from the wedding, he stopped in here around midnight, jumped behind the piano, and absolutely killed it.”

So if your inner Prince has been dying to be let loose on an unsuspecting world, this could be your time to shine.

Because the Prince homage is already generating a ton of interest (you may want to get there early to snag one of the venue’s 50 seats or 100 spots to stand), the cabaret has another tribute night in the works. Get ready for some George Michael toward the end of the month.

It’s shaping up to be a nostalgic June at the Shelborne.

