Deborah Cox Takes on the Role of Rachel Marron — and the Legacy of Whitney Houston — in The Bodyguard

As a Broadway actress and R&B singer, Deborah Cox has embodied some of the most iconic women in music, theater, and history, from Josephine Baker to Aida. In her latest role, Cox is tasked with not only portraying one of the most beloved characters of modern film, but also marking a separate path from the legendary woman who most famously played her: the late Whitney Houston.

The touring production of The Bodyguard stops at the Arsht Center this week for a six-day run of shows based on the blockbuster 1992 film about the unlikely romance between a famous singer and her bodyguard, originally starring Houston and Kevin Costner.

Like much of Houston's work, the soundtrack to the film was required listening for all aspiring singers. And it continues to be so today. Cox remembers playing the album's songs, including "I Will Always Love You" and "I Have Nothing," on repeat when the film was released. She was a background singer touring with Céline Dion at the time. "I was coming into my own as an artist, trying to figure out what style of music I wanted to do," she remembers.