The Black Angels Play Heavenly Psych Rock

If you're looking for someone to credit for the psych-rock renaissance, it might be Alex Maas. Singing for the band the Black Angels, Maas has taken audiences on cosmic sonic journeys since 2004. But though the Black Angels' home base of Austin, Texas, is now a hotbed of psychedelia, that wasn't always the case, Maas says. "There were some shoegaze bands in Austin when we started, but there had been no psychedelic bands since the '60s," he explains. "Austin was more of a bluesy, Stevie Ray Vaughan scene."

Maas grew up in Seabrook, Texas, with adolescent dreams of becoming a baseball player. Not until he was in his 20s did he settle on becoming a rock star. "Piano was the first thing I picked up," he reminisces, "since it doesn't hurt to play like a guitar does when you first play it." Then he picked up the fretted monster, and "after a while," he says, "I started craving that pain."

Maas was performing around Austin in folk bands when he got a call from childhood friend Christian Bland about joining forces. They decided to take their sound in a trippier direction and were in heaven when they discovered no other band had staked a claim to the name "the Black Angels."