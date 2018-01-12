The Big Bang: Party at the Frost and Drink With a Dinosaur

Have you ever wanted to have a drink with a dinosaur and then get loose in the realm of virtual reality? Believe it or not, you'll be able to do just that come Saturday, January 20, when the Frost Science Museum throws open its doors for the Big Bang: Sonic Odyssey, a fundraising event unlike any other you've been to in Miami.

One of the Frost Museum's Facebook posts discussing the event reads "After-hours fun with friends in our exhibits isn’t out of reach!" That post is accompanied by a picture of a dinosaur that stands inside the museum, but in this picture, the dinosaur is wearing a party hat and holding a beer. Let's be real - how much more than that do you really need to be intrigued and enticed?

"This is the first event where the entire museum is going to be open," explains Rebecca Dorfman, manager of public relations for the Frost Science Museum. "People will literally get to see the museum in a different light." And when she says the entire museum, she means the entire museum. On the rooftop, for instance, they'll have custom designed engagement activities designed by Moonlighter Marketplace, as well as a silent disco and a beer garden. If you're wondering why it's a silent disco, the answer is because even if you don't want to go to sleep, some of the animals do. Also, because silent discos are cool.