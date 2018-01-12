The Big Bang: Party at the Frost and Drink With a Dinosaur

Have you ever wanted to have a drink with a dinosaur and then get loose in the realm of virtual reality? Believe it or not, you'll be able to do just that come Saturday, January 20, when the Frost Science Museum throws open its doors for the Big Bang: Sonic Odyssey, a fundraising event unlike any other you've been to in Miami.
One of the Frost Museum's Facebook posts discussing the event reads "After-hours fun with friends in our exhibits isn’t out of reach!" That post is accompanied by a picture of a dinosaur that stands inside the museum, but in this picture, the dinosaur is wearing a party hat and holding a beer. Let's be real - how much more than that do you really need to be intrigued and enticed?
"This is the first event where the entire museum is going to be open," explains Rebecca Dorfman, manager of public relations for the Frost Science Museum. "People will literally get to see the museum in a different light." And when she says the entire museum, she means the entire museum. On the rooftop, for instance, they'll have custom designed engagement activities designed by Moonlighter Marketplace, as well as a silent disco and a beer garden. If you're wondering why it's a silent disco, the answer is because even if you don't want to go to sleep, some of the animals do. Also, because silent discos are cool.
Inside, the scene will be inspired by Miami's nightlife, featuring DJ sets from Irie and the Love Below, as well as music from University of Miami's Frost Symphony Orchestra. Additionally, there will be a virtual reality experience provided by LoftVR Arcade throughout the night and special programming in the planetarium.
And remember that dinosaur with a party hat and a drink? You can raise a glass and trip the light fantastic alongside all kinds of creatures. According to Dorfman, "We'll have animal encounters throughout the night" as you enjoy the open bar, which will be running the entire four hours of the event. What's more, the Museum will have an array of tastings from restaurant pop-ups like Beaker & Gray, Pisco y Nasca, Ms. Cheezious, and more.
Aside from sounding like a rollicking good time (read: drinking with dinosaurs), the evening supports a great cause. The money raised by the event will go toward funding for the Frost Museum's education initiatives, which come together in the Knight Learning Center in the north wing of the museum. The four classrooms, as well as the inventors-in-residency program, housed on the fifth floor, serve to engage the community with unique learning opportunities and to foster curiosity and ingenuity among local youth.
For years, the Big Bang has been the afterparty for the Miami Science Museum's annual Galactic Gala. In the past, it's been held in ballrooms and fancy hotels, but this year, they decided to do something different. "Now that we have the space," Dorfman says, "this really deserves to be a standalone event... We're really excited to see how it goes now that it's got its own spotlight."
The Big Bang: Sonic Odyssey. 8 p.m. Saturday, January 20, at Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-434-9600; frostscience.org. Tickets cost $150 via frostscience.org.
