The Ten Best Memorial Day 2018 Weekend Hip-Hop Events in Miami

We celebrate Memorial Day weekend differently down here. Every year when the last weekend in May comes around, Miami and Miami Beach become the epicenters of hip-hop culture as scores of locals and thousands of tourists drink, dance, party, and jolt this town out of the summer doldrums.

A bunch of the biggest, most established names in rap will be showing out too. But don't scramble to find out who's playing where. We've got you covered. Here are the 10 best hip-hop concerts coming to the city this week.

Trina: The first spot on this list goes to the long-heel, red-bottom-wearing baddest bitch in town, the queen of Slip-n-Slide Records herself, Trina. One of the reigning monarchs of Miami’s rap scene since www.thug.com dropped 20 years ago, Trina has held her place among the most talented rappers in the game and has repped her city since day one. And if you want to start your Memorial Day Weekend early, you can kick things off with a performance by the Diamond Princess herself at Studio 23 tonight. If you arrive before 12:30, it’s free! If you’re going to commit to going hard for the long weekend, you might as well commit all the way and start getting loose in the middle of the week. Do it big for the home team.

11 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, at Studio 23 Miami, 247 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305-401-5438. Admission is free before 12:30 a.m. and costs $20 plus fees after 12:30 via eventbrite.com.

Thankfully, Ricky Ross is still hustlin', hustlin' Photo by World Red Eye

Rick Ross: Speaking of the home team, Trina won't be the only Miami-Dade rap royalty performing around town this week. Rick Ross has cemented himself as one of this town’s treasures, pushing his love for the city on practically every album and music video. Ross gave the world a scare earlier this year when he was hospitalized for four days after being found unresponsive and breathing heavily in his Davie mansion, but now the Teflon Don is back on his hustle. We can all breathe a little easier and celebrate the fact that Rozay is okay. And what better way to celebrate than by seeing the Maybach Music/Wingstop mogul in action this Thursday at Story.

11 p.m. Thursday, May 24, at Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-2424. Admission starts at $30 via tixr.com.

Skrrrrr Skrrrrrrr Photo by Cam Kirk

Migos: There’s hardly anybody as hot in the rap game right now as the Migos – everybody loves them. Donald Glover, the genius otherwise known as Childish Gambino, thanked them for making “Bad And Boujee” when he accepted his Golden Globe for Atlanta, calling it the best song ever. The Atlanta trio has shown Miami a lot of love over the years, including having the city’s own DJ Khaled open up their certified platinum banger of an album, Culture. So it should come as no surprise that they’ll be making a stop in Miami Beach this Memorial Day weekend, and when Migos come to town, you’d best believe it’s going to be live.

11 p.m. Friday, May 25, at Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-2424. Admission starts at $40 via tixr.com.

Admit it, you can't even look at Future without hearing the flute from "Mask Off" playing in your head. Photo by Ian Wilten

Future: If one song got stuck in your head in 2017, it was probably Future’s mega-hit, “Mask Off.” Even if you’ve never heard a single lyric of the song – percocets, molly, percocets maybe – you’ve definitely listened to that opening flute sample about 14 million times. And rightly so, because it’s insanely catchy, never mind the fact that Future has become one of the most respectable heavy hitters in the industry during the last decade, collaborating with everyone from Gucci Mane to Drake to Taylor Swift. Make sure you don’t miss the trap star this Saturday on South Beach.

11 p.m. Saturday, May 26, at Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-2424. Admission starts at $40 via tixr.com.

If you're looking to get spiffy for Memorial Day Weekend, why not get spiffy with Ashanti? Courtesy Photo

Ashanti: If you’re looking for a bit of a departure from the South Beach celebrations, you may want to head north to Hallandale Beach and check out the All White Party happening at Gulfstream Park. If the dress code that states you have to look “clean” and the age policy that says you have to either be over 30 “unless you are mature” puts you off at all, just remember that you’re not just there to party with prestige, you’re also getting to listen to Ashanti, one of the greatest of the hip-hop songstresses of the early 2000’s, which is also known as arguably the greatest period of rap music ever.

9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, May 26, at Sport of Kings Theatre, 501 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach. Admission starts at $24 via eventbrite.com.

Shaggy: Have you missed the dulcet tones of Shaggy, the maestro famous for his mix of reggae, R&B, and rap? He's, known for songs like “Angel” and “It Wasn’t Me”— no one straddled the ethical spectrum of relationship songs quite like Shaggy. Well, guess what? You’ll have your chance to enjoy all the hits you could hope to hear from Mr. Boombastic this Saturday at a free concert on the beach organized by the City of Miami Beach.

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 26, 11TH Street on the sand, east of the dunes, Miami Beach; (305) 673-7400. Admission is free.

EXPAND Ruff Ryder for life Jadakiss is still going strong. Photo by ultra 5280 / Flickr

Jadakiss: Ruff Rider alum Jadakiss has been a favorite among hardcore rap fans for more than two decades now, ever since he made his debut in 1994 with The Lox. Jadakiss released a 4 LP set in 2015 titled Top 5 Dead or Alive, which served not only as a testament to a braggadocious nature that’s influenced generations of rappers that have followed him, but also as proof of his industry-defying longevity. Don’t miss your chance to catch this seasoned veteran of the game come Sunday.

11 p.m. Sunday, May 27, at Studio 23 Miami, 247 23rd St., Miami Beach; 305-401-5438. Admission starts at $20 via eventbrite.com.

Not many people can get as live as Lil Jon and not many places get as lit as E11EVEN – sounds like a pretty good combination. Photo by Tyler Clinton

Lil Jon: If you’re looking to get hyped this Memorial Day weekend, look no further than E11even. Miami’s one and only 24-hour luxury entertainment nerve center in downtown manages to make every night extra as fuck. B But it seems safe to assume the club will blow up when Lil Jon comes to the party. Just picture how buck wild it’s going to get in there when the beat drops on “Turn Down For What?” Can you really afford to miss that scene? We didn’t think so.

10 p.m. Sunday, May 27, at E11EVEN, 29 NE 11 St., Miami; (305)829-2911. Admission starts at $20 via tixr.com.

You can go see 50 Cent perform "In Da Club" and be with him IN DA CLUB!!! Photo by Alex Const / Flickr

50 Cent: "In Da Club" was the anthem for a minute back in 2003 and if it was your jam, you probably had at least one momentary daydream that included you and 50 ballin’ out together, popping bottles and making it rain at the club. You can finally make that dream come true this Memorial Day when he comes to town and plays King of Diamonds. Just remember, 50’s a self made-millionaire who’s not shy about throwing his money around. At King of Diamonds, you’re not really doing it big unless you’re willing to part with a few thousand singles before the night is over, so don’t feel too bad if you can’t keep up.

10 p.m. Monday, May 28, at King of Diamonds, 17800 Ipco Rd., Miami; (305) 999-9500. Admission cost has yet TBA.

2 Live Crew will be among the legends performing at Lotos Fest. Photo by Chris Carter/ ra-haus

Bonus Track: Lotos Fest

This one’s a bit of a hike, but trust us when we say it’ll be worth it. When else will you get a chance to see some of the greatest hip-hop groups of all time, from The Pharcyde to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to Cypress Hill to Miami’s own 2 Live Crew performing at the same venue? This isn’t just one of the best lineups festival season has offered so far, it’s arguably one of the dopest lineup that’s played South Florida in years. This is your chance to see some of the greatest hip-hop squads of all time. So don’t sleep – cop your tickets ASAP.

4 p.m. Sunday, May 27, at Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton; Admission starts at $49.50 via ticketmaster.com.